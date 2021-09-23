Sey Young: Writer discovers present, not past, is perfect

"A life in the past cannot be shared with the present. Each person who gets stuck in time gets stuck alone."

-- Alan Lightman

Click. There are scenes that only I can remember, locked in dusty vaults in my mind, beautiful pictures, from when my daughters were young. I always thought the perfect age for them was when they were around 3 and 6 years old -- still full of wonder about all that lay before their eyes and imagination and able to communicate that sense of joy in their own unique language. Sometimes those pretty pictures come out during a phone call with my now very adult daughters. Other times, they seem to arrive unexpectedly, usually accompanied with a smile, sometimes with a tinge of sadness. Age has polished them until they all seem full of love and laughter, bright colors that shine in my memory. But can I really be trusted? Did I mention the only other living witnesses were 3 and 6?

Click. My wife and I are on a get-away to Colorado Springs. She has never been there but loves the mountains. I was last here over 25 years ago when I took my two daughters, ages 3 and 6, for a long-ago summer vacation. That outing burns bright in my memory as a golden trip, full of special activities and discovery. My girls remember it fondly but only in a general way, a short paragraph to my full novella. I'm curious to see just how much those vivid memories measure up to a revisit. I was about to be surprised.

Click. We are on the top of Pikes Peak and the view is stunning. A bright sun streaks through the brilliant blue sky that seems to wrap us in its embrace. Thinking back 25 years ago, all I remember was my oldest daughter got a dose of altitude sickness. The majestic beauty of the peak at that time eludes my mind. How could I not remember this, I think? But I don't. The same happens at Garden of the Gods. I was so intent back then on getting a picture of my youngest daughter on a scenic overlook, my mental snapshot ignored the startling beauty of those giant red rocks. And so, it went the rest of the trip. My mental album appears to have been rigorously photo-shopped by time..

Click. Sometimes when we have children, we race to capture moments under bell jars, rejoicing when we do, but for our children, for whom a summer is an eternity, it's just a second of stillness until they continue headlong into the strong currents of the river of time. No wonder to them it was a distant paragraph in their life. It was the writer Franz Kafka who observed that unless we live in the present, we are not living at all. "Reality," he said, "is never and nowhere more accessible than in the immediate moment of one's own life. It is only there that it can be won or lost."

Click. After climbing the challenging 224 steps of the Seven Falls, my wife and I look happily into each other eyes and smile. Glad to have made the ascent alive, glad to watch the glistening stream cascade into a waterfall below. I'll definitely remember this.