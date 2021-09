Sportsboard

BASKETBALL

UAM MEN’S SCHEDULE

November 13-14 Central Region Challenge at Kansas City, Mo.

13 vs. Lincoln Univ. of Missouri, 11 a.m.

14 vs. NW Missouri State, 12:45 p.m.

18 Home vs. Arkansas Baptist College, 7:30 p.m.

20 Home vs. Randall Univ. (Okla.), 4 p.m.

23-24 Drury Thanksgiving Classic at Springfield, Mo.

23 vs. Missouri Univ. of S&T, TBA

24 vs. Drury Univ., TBA

December 2 at Henderson State, 7:30 p.m.

4 Home vs. Arkansas Tech, 4 p.m.

11 Home vs. Harding, 4 p.m.

18 at Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m.

30 Home vs. SW Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m.

January 1 Home vs. NW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

6 at SE Oklahoma State, TBA

8 at East Central (Okla.), TBA

13 at Southern Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

15 Home vs. Henderson State, 4 p.m.

20 Home vs. Southern Nazarene, 7 p.m.

22 Home vs. Oklahoma Baptist, 3 p.m.

27 at NW Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

29 at SW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

February 3 Home vs. Southern Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

5 at Arkansas Tech, 3 p.m.

10 Home vs. East Central (Okla.), 7:30 p.m.

12 Home vs. SE Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

17 at Oklahoma Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

19 at Southern Nazarene, 3 p.m.

24 at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

26 Home vs. Ouachita Baptist, 4 p.m.

March 3-6 Great American Conference tournament, TBA

FOOTBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Western Division Conf. Over.

Prairie View A&M ............... 1-0 2-1

UAPB ......................... 0-0 1-1

Alcorn State ....................... 0-0 1-2

Southern ............................ 0-0 1-2

Grambling State ................. 0-0 1-2

Texas Southern .................. 0-1 0-2

Eastern Division Conf. Over.

Alabama A&M ................... 1-0 2-0

Jackson State ..................... 1-0 2-1

Alabama State .................... 0-0 1-1

Miss. Valley State............... 0-0 0-2

Florida A&M ....................... 0-1 1-2 Bethune-Cookman ............. 0-1 0-3

Today’s game

Alcorn State at UAPB, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday’s games

Delta State at Jackson State, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tuskegee, 4 p.m.

Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M, at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Texas Southern at Rice, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN network TBD)

Sunday’s game

Southern vs. Miss. Valley State, at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Teams Conf. Over.

Henderson State ................ 3-0 3-0

Ouachita Baptist ................. 3-0 3-0

SE Oklahoma State ............ 3-0 3-0

East Central (Okla.) ............ 2-1 2-1

Harding .............................. 2-1 2-1

Oklahoma Baptist ............... 2-1 2-1

Southern Arkansas............. 2-1 2-1

UA Monticello .............. 1-2 1-2

Arkansas Tech.................... 0-3 0-3

NW Oklahoma State ........... 0-3 0-3

Southern Nazarene............. 0-3 0-3

SW Oklahoma State ........... 0-3 0-3

Saturday’s games

SE Oklahoma State at Southern Nazarene, 2 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Harding, 6 p.m.

East Central at NW Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at Henderson State, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at SW Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

UAM at Arkansas Tech, 6 p.m.

SCHEDULE TODAY

College football

Alcorn State at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

College volleyball

UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep football

Sylvan Hills at Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at White Hall, 7 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Pulaski Academy, 7 p.m.

Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove, 7 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Houston, 7 p.m.