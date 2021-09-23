GOLF

Free admission for Blessings event

Admission for the Blessings Collegiate tournament scheduled for Oct. 4-6 at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson will be free, the tournament announced Wednesday.

The Blessings Collegiate is a 54-hole tournament that will feature both the University of Arkansas men's and women's golf teams. The Arkansas women are ranked No. 1 in this week's GolfStat rankings, with senior Brooke Matthews tabbed as the top women's golfer.

The Golf Channel will broadcast the tournament live from 3:30-6:30 p.m. each day.

TENNIS

UA players advance in tournament

Alex Reco from the University of Arkansas has advanced in the ITF World Championship in Fayetteville in singles and doubles play.

Reco and Nico Roussett of Arkansas defeated Canadian Juan Carlos Aguilar and Sander Jong of the Netherlands 6-1, 4-6, 11-9 on Wednesday to move on to the quarterfinals today against Finn Bass and Tadeas Paroulek. On Tuesday, UA's Aleksa Bucan and Avery Zavala defeated teammates Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel 6-4, 3-6, 10-3 in a second-round match and will face Toby Kodat and Mark White House today in a quarterfinals match.

In singles play, Reco earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory Wednesday over American Victor Lilov. He will face Paul Jubb in the second round today.

VOLLEYBALL

UAPB wins at home

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-12) defeated Talladega (Ala.) College (5-8) 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 on Wednesday night at the H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Zyonn Smith finished with 13 kills and 13 digs for the Lady Lions.

Zykia Jones had a team-high 15 digs and added 10 kills, while Nyah Ellis added 13 digs.

Also for UAPB, Nikole Akamine and Vanessa Collins had 18 and 15 assists, respectively.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services