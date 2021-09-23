State's covid hospitalizations fall by 11; disease's death toll rises by 20

The numbers of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care units all continued falling Thursday — the third consecutive daily decline for hospitalizations and ventilator use, and the fourth for the number in intensive care.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,540, the ninth consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 20, to 7,548.

Already at its lowest level since July 25, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell Thursday by 11, to 956. It may be weeks before hospitalizations return to June levels, however; the number of hospitalizations more than tripled over 4 weeks this summer, jumping from 291 on June 27 to 919 on July 25.

The number of the state's virus patients who were ventilators fell by two, to 254, its lowest level since Aug. 6.

The number who were in intensive care fell by the same number, to 414, its lowest level since July 31.

The number of intensive care beds that were unoccupied statewide rose by 10, to 75, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 38% of all patients in intensive care.

The increase in cases on Thursday was smaller by 284 than the one the previous Thursday. As a result, the state's average daily case increase over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,275, dropping below 1,300 for the first time since July 22.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 213, to 13,501, the smallest number since July 22. It was the 12th consecutive day of declines in the state's tally of active cases.

The numbers of covid-19 patients who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care are down significantly from their all-time highs last month. They're also below the peaks they reached in January during the state's winter surge: 1,371 hospitalized, 268 on ventilators, and 458 covid-19 patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the pace of vaccinations in the state continued slowing.

The increase in the vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 5,119, smaller by more than 1,900 than the one the previous Thursday.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling-seven day period fell to 5,745, dropping below 6,000 for the first time since July 16.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.