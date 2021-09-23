Super Quiz: Americana

AAA was formerly known as the American -------- Association.

On what date is Veterans Day?

In which city is the Haight-Ashbury district?

On what specific date was the Declaration of Independence passed?

What was the name of the green frog character on "Sesame Street"?

Who was the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War?

By what name is the Will Rogers Highway better known?

What state did President Joe Biden represent as U.S. senator from 1973 to 2009?