Three to join foundation’s Hall of Honor

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation on Tuesday announced the 2021 inductees to the Fayetteville Public Schools Hall of Honor.

“This is a very prestigious honor,” said Cambre Horne-Brooks, foundation executive director, noting the three inductees were selected from more than 60 nominations.

This year’s inductees are John Newman, a 1996 Fayetteville High School graduate; Barbara Prichard, an educator; and Martha “Marti” Sharkey, a 1986 Fayetteville High School graduate, according to a foundation press release.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Hall of Honor,” Horne-Brooks said in the release. “We congratulate each of our inductees as they join an outstanding collection of distinguished alumni, exceptional educators and loyal friends of the schools who have helped make Fayetteville Public Schools the excellent school district we are today.”

The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation’s mission is to provide students with “extraordinary educational opportunities by fostering strategic partnerships and investing in innovative programs championed by our educators,” according to the foundation’s website.

The Hall of Honor commemorates the contributions of educators, alumni and others to the School District and the community. With this year’s class, 88 people have been inducted since 1997, according to Horne-Brooks.

Newman has distinguished himself as a fierce business leader and advocate for people with disabilities by helping them live self-directed lives, according to the release. Newman executive director of the nonprofit organization Life Styles in 2016.

Life Styles, founded in 1976, provides services to adults with developmental disabilities — supporting their right to productive, self-directed lives.

“John’s commitment to the mission of Life Styles is always on display by helping those with disabilities live productive lives at home, work and play throughout Northwest Arkansas — building a more diverse community for each and every one of us,” the release states.

Prichard has devoted more than 30 years to the development of gifted and talented education programs in Arkansas, according to the release.

Prichard joined Fayetteville Public Schools in 1983 as the director of gifted education and Advanced Placement, according to the release. Under her leadership, the program was named the state’s outstanding gifted and talented program a record six times.

Sharkey was named Fayetteville’s city health officer in 2020 and was entrusted to lead the public health response to the covid-19 pandemic. She has become one of the most trusted medical figures in Northwest Arkansas, according to the release.

Sharkey’s passion for public health has provided needed leadership for the health and well-being of Fayetteville residents, the release states.

“I congratulate each of our 2021 inductees,” said John L Colbert, the School District’s superintendent, in a video message announcing the inductees. “Your actions throughout your adult lives have been true demonstrations of fidelity, honor and service.”

The induction ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the Fayetteville Public Library, with portions of the event happening in an outdoor courtyard and in the library’s event center to create the safest possible environment during the covid-19 pandemic, Horne-Brooks said.

The induction ceremony for the 2020 inductees was done online in March 2021. Those inductees will be invited to the March 31 ceremony to give them the full experience of the honor, Horne-Brooks said.

The 2020 inductees were J. Larry Shackelford, Washington Regional Medical System president and CEO; William Storey, retired Washington County Circuit Court and District Court judge; and Rocky Tsai, a lawyer who serves low-income clients, according to a foundation news release.

The ceremony will cost $125 per person to attend, Horne-Brooks said. The decision to livestream the event this year has yet to be decided, she said.

The inductees

A video introduction of the 2021 Fayetteville Public Education Foundation Hall of Honor inductees is available at https://vimeo.com/611168043?1&ref=fb-share&fbclid=IwAR2tMiM1UKEttYW8ezs-Ne7mizZHd7WUyA_uH2eiSab9FFunlgYzgrEcfzGM

Source: Fayetteville Public Education Foundation

Mary Jordan can be reached by email at mjordan@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAMaryJ.