UAM nursing grads reach 100% pass rate

The University of Arkansas at Monticello 2021 graduates of the Associate Degree Registered Nursing program recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN examination.

UAM nursing graduates included Tiffany Rogers and Melonie Williams, both of Crossett, Taylor Day of Tillar, Kristopher Kirby of Bastrop, La., and Nicholas Colvin of El Dorado, according to a news release.

“According to test results released by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, UAM had the only associate degree nursing program out of 18 two-year programs in Arkansas to achieve a 100% pass rate,” the news release said.

“We are certainly pleased with these results and happy for our graduates,” said Brandy Haley, dean of the UAM School of Nursing. “It’s an indication of the quality of the students we have in our program and speaks to the quality of our faculty and their efforts to ensure that all of our graduates have a chance to be successful.” Details: UAM School of Nursing, (870) 460-1069.