Unbeaten Pioneers open 4A-1

A common question that Gentry coach Justin Bigham has been asked is when was the last time the Pioneers went 3-0 to start a season before they accomplished that feat this fall.

Bigham admitted he didn't know the answer. But what he does know is that Gentry's current 3-0 record means nothing now that the Pioneers are about to begin 4A-1 Conference play.

"That's been brought up quite a bit," Bigham said. "All we know is we play Huntsville this week. We've been telling the kids that it's great to start 3-0 and we can build off of that. But we haven't won or lost a conference game yet. That's a whole new animal."

While some teams would frown upon an open date after such a start, Bigham said his team embraced the opportunity not to play in hopes of getting a few things polished up before they begin seven straight weeks of conference play.

"We needed a little time to relax," Bigham said. "We require a lot out of our kids, and they are doing well. It's just the information we give them, we expect them to know a lot about the other team.

"In high school, it's sometimes hard to take that bye week and legitimately take it as a bye, saying we have nothing going on this week. Instead, we say we're going to stay locked in and focused, and I thought we did a pretty good job of understanding what we accomplish."

Bigham said he's been pleased with those players who had to play significant roles last year as sophomores and how much they brought that experience and maturity with them. Included in that group is junior Chris Bell, who had emerged as Gentry's starting quarterback and directed the offense.

"Obviously, he still has some things to work on," Bigham said of Bell. "But has done a lot better than we initially anticipated with a first-year starter. He dove in and done pretty well at it."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

HARRISON

Goblins ready for first of seven "dogfights"

Harrison owns a 22-game conference win streak heading into the start of 5A-West play Friday against Farmington, but coach Joel Wells knows keeping that streak alive won't be easy.

"With the success we've had, we know we're going to get everybody's best shot in our conference," Wells said. "Farmington is much improved, and we know we're going to get their best shot come Friday. Our league is tough this year, and there will be dogfights galore. Each week will be difficult."

"We talked about the streak earlier in the year, but we don't talk about it now. We've won four conference titles, but that means nothing now. We're trying to win one this year. We're taking this one game at a time, and I promise you that's all we're preparing for."

Harrison and Farmington are two of the four conference teams that will enter league play with a 3-0 record, joining Vilonia and Greenbrier. It hasn't been easy for the Goblins, though, as they had a pair of close calls against Mountain Home and Siloam Springs.

Harrison preserved a 28-21 win over Mountain Home when Beck Jones forced a fumble inside the Goblins 5 with under a minute remaining. The Goblins then defeated Siloam Springs after Logan Plumlee threw a touchdown pass with under 4 minutes left on the clock.

"We have a bunch of new guys who play a ton last year," Wells said. "But we have some experienced guys, and those experienced guys have played well and continue to improve. We've shown that we have a lot of grit.

"We've been able to win a couple of games right there at the end of the game. Beck Jones' hit against Mountain Home was just a good, clean football play. Logan Plumlee played extremely well against Siloam Springs, and Sloan Barrett had a big game that day with nine catches."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

GREENLAND

Running game a concern

Greenland coach Lee Larkin expects more from his team after the Pirates went 2-1 in non-conference play.

Greenland followed a loss to Elkins with close wins over Danville and Berryville.

"I think we're underachieving," Larkan said.

Larkin is particularly concern about a running game that is producing less than 3 yards per attempt. That's quite a reduction from last year's team that averaged 6 yards per carry helped produce one of the state's top rushers in Jett Dennis, who rushed for 2,07 yards.

"Some of its Covid related," Larkan said. "We've had some guys out but we're not running the football very well."

Greenland will have to play its best game to contend with Charleston in Friday's 3A-1 West Conference opener. The Tigers improved to 3-0 last week with an impressive 31-28 road win at Class 4A Ozark.

Charleston is led by quarterback Brandon Scott, a football and basketball standout who passed for 172 yards and ran for 70 yards in the win over the Hillbillies.

"This may be the best team Charleston's had in three or four years," Larkan said. "They can run us out of the stadium if we're not careful."

While Greenland's running game as struggled, the Pirates have received a lift in the passing game from Kade Goble, a senior receiver. Goble caught 4 passes for 132 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Max Meredith with four minutes left in the 22-21 win over Berryville last week.

"Kade hadn't played football before this year since he was in the third grade," Larkan said. "He can really run and he has good hands."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

FAYETTEVILLE

Bulldogs searching for complete effort

Fayetteville has shown flashes of being one of the state's top teams and the Bulldogs are still ranked No. 4 overall after going 1-2 in non-conference play against rugged competition.

Fayetteville beat Conway to open the season then fell just short at powerful Owasso, Okla., which held on 48-42. The Bulldogs then went toe-to-toe with No. 3 North Little Rock but lost 14-7. Two interceptions and a fumble into the end zone for a touchback hurt Fayetteville's chances against the Charging Wildcats.

"We've played well at times against three really good football teams," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "But we haven't put it all together for full quarters."

Fayetteville hopes to put it all together in the 7A-West Conference opener on Friday at Bentonville West. The teams didn't play last year because of Covid-19 concerns but the Wolverines spanked the Bulldogs 35-17 when the teams met at Harmon Field in 2019.

Bentonville West is 2-1 on the season after beating Little Rock Central 40-20 on Sept. 11. Fayetteville and Bentonville West were off last week.

"We have to clean some things up on offense, and be more consistent in what we're trying to do," Dick said. "On defense, we're working on our perimeter game in stopping screens and things like that. I know they're going to be ready to play and we're looking forward to a good game."

-- Rick Fires • NWARick