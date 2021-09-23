West Bank opens after prison break

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank Wednesday for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a widespread search before they were all recaptured.

The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said the Jalameh crossing would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped.

The prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest escape of its kind in decades. They later split into groups of two, and the final pair were apprehended over the weekend in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

The incident marked an embarrassing security breach for Israel and sparked a manhunt in northern Israel and the West Bank. Lawyers for two of the prisoners said they were beaten during their arrest.