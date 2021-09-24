There are 2 types of births available to mankind: a human birth and a spiritual birth. One birth is from your mother's womb and the other birth is of the Spirit.

And, even though both are linked to new beginnings, I have seen individuals take painstaking care with their earth-bound lives, while squandering their spiritual lives through negligence. They stop believing that God can help them. Or, they choose to go it alone seeing only marginal successes.

Don't you know that God is in the business of progressing your circumstances? When we seek our Creator for help, the potential for an "anew" life is just a prayer away. This anew life starts at the end of our broken and exhausted story.

It comes after a seemingly unsolvable situation that only God can fix. Its reaches out of our despair to create a new sequel to our story that was invisible to our tear-stained eyes. It's the Help-Me-Jesus part 2 sequel story to see the way out. Help me to forgive. Help me to trust you.

Asking for Jesus' help is an advancement in hope. It invites God into the story and allows Him to pen an "anew" opportunity that leads to second chances.

I am reminded of a Help-me-Jesus moment a friend of mine experienced while struggling through a serious illness. Hospitalized with no hope, she was sinking fast in despair. But she sought help from God. And, once God intervened with power, her healing was not only physical, but spiritual and with a new perspective on life.

She feels like a new person now. God rewrote the ending to her story. And, it was the result of a Help-Me-Jesus cry to receive "anew" living.

God heard her prayer. He saw her tears. And returned to her more time to grow stronger in her physical and spiritual life. And he can do the same for you.

Prayer:

Jesus, my Savior, have mercy on us. We need you. The pressures of our situations are more than we can bear. We stretch out our hand to you. Don't leave us hanging. Grab hold of our hand and lead us like an infant into spiritual adulthood and healing. Be our daily provisions. Be our healer. Show us the way out. Fight for us. Take up your holy pen and rewrite the next chapter of our life to anew living. Thank you. We give you glory. We are forever grateful.

Brenette Wilder of Lee's Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit. Her blog is available at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.