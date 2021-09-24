Bulldogs name homecoming court in Decatur

DECATUR -- When the covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, it put everything on hold for what seemed like a long period, affecting many school functions such as the 2020 football homecoming.

The event was limited to an abbreviated coronation ceremony with no parade or pep rally. This year, however, is going to be more like the traditional homecomings of years past.

Homecoming events today begin with a parade traveling down Main Street in Decatur and ending at the high school. The parade will start at 1:30 p.m., with the lineup prior to that at City Hall. A pep rally will begin at 2 p.m. at Peterson Gym.

The coronation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., just before the start of the Decatur-Midland varsity football contest at 6:30 p.m.

Vying for this year's Decatur High School homecoming queen are senior maids Lilly Lee, Jayden Bartlett and Aaliyah Kumbera. The remainder of the court includes freshman maid Lindy Lee, sophomore maid Valeria Chiquito, and junior maids Abbie Davis and Autumn Pembleton.

One thing that will definitely be different this year involves a new look for Bulldog Stadium.

The new bleachers, which the Decatur School Board purchased from Farmington in May will be completed and ready for Decatur fans to cheer on their Bulldog eight-man football team. Some covid-19 protocols are still in place, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

Go to decatursd.com for more information on current protocols.