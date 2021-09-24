Californian earns pole for Race for Hope

LOCUST GROVE -- Ethan Dotson of Bakersfield, Calif., topped a field of the nation's top IMCA modified drivers Wednesday night in the opening preliminary feature for the fifth annual Race For Hope 71 at Batesville Motor Speedway.

With the prelim victory, Dotson will start on the pole for Saturday night's 71-lap main event, which is the nation's richest in the division this season, paying $50,000 to win and $1,500 to start.

On Wednesday night, Dotson started seventh and moved into the lead on the 10th lap of the 25-lap prelim.

"We were pretty good and hopefully we can keep that speed for 75 laps on Saturday. Starting on the pole will definitely help," Dotson told imca.com. "The track had some character [Wednesday night], and it was fun moving around. We had to get past some pretty good cars to get to the front."

Dotson finished 14th in the event in 2019 and was seventh last year.

Jacob Hodscheidt of Plattsmouth, Neb., took second and Cody Laney of Torrance, Calif., charged from his 21st starting spot to finish third. Rounding out the top five were Kollin Hibdon of Pahrump, Nev., and Jesse Sobbing of Malvern, Iowa.

The top nine finishers secured spots on the inside rows for Saturday's 30-car main event. However, several drivers finishing in the latter portion of that top nine elected to surrender those spots and attempt to better their starting spot in other preliminary features Thursday night or tonight.

Among those surrendering spots was Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Scott Bloomquist of Mooresburg, Tenn., who finished eighth. Bloomquist has won Batesville's Topless 100 late event at record five times. Also at Batesville in 2004, he won richest IMCA modified event ever -- the $100,000 Alltel 100.

Benefiting was Batesville's Adam Maple, who started 26th and finished 15th. But as a result of drivers surrendering their spots, Maple was credited with the ninth spot for Saturday's main event.

A total of 100 drivers from 16 states and Canada competed Wednesday night.

The final prelim night for the event is tonight. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 5 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 and pit passes are $35.