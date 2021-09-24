Cardinals face major test in Land of the Goblins

It's still customary in some parts of the country to walk over and welcome a newcomer to the neighborhood with maybe a bundt cake, some drinks, or at least some advice on how best to make a successful transition to the new surroundings.

But not in high school football in Arkansas.

J.R. Eldridge makes his 5A-West Conference coaching debut tonight when Farmington tangles with third-ranked Harrison, the defending league champion. It's a Harrison team that has won 22 consecutive games in league play. A Harrison team that has won seven of the past eight games against Farmington.

Some greeting, huh?

But Farmington can match Harrison's 3-0 record with its own 3-0 start under Eldridge, who returned to Northwest Arkansas after winning state championships at Class 4A Arkadelphia and leading North Little Rock in the state finals last year in Class 7A. So, he's not going to be intimidated by any bullies on the block.

The question is whether Farmington has enough firepower to hang with Harrison, especially on the Goblins' home field where they are particularly tough. At least Farmington has had extra time to prepare after slipping past Class 7A Springdale, 20-19, two weeks ago.

Harrison is led by senior quarterback Logan Plumlee, who earned the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week award after he completed 24 of 36 passes for 316 yards in a 35-31 victory over Siloam Springs on Sept. 10. He's established quite a connection with Dylan Block, a senior receiver who has 14 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns just in three games.

Farmington will counter with senior running back Caden Elsik, senior receiver Devonte Donovan and sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who has played quite well through three games. But the intensity reaches another level in conference play and teams led by successful coaches like Eldridge often fall prey in the Land of the Goblins.

Welcome to the neighborhood, J.R.

RICK'S PICKS Harrison

OTHER GAMES

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized):

CLASS 7A

BENTONVILLE at Springdale Har-Ber

FAYETTEVILLE at Bentonville West

Rogers at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

SPRINGDALE at Rogers Heritage

BRYANT at Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

SILOAM SPRINGS at Van Buren

CLASS 5A

ALMA at Pea Ridge

Clarksville at VILONIA

CLASS 4A

Berryville at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

PRAIRIE GROVE at Green Forest

ELKINS at Gravette

GENTRY at Huntsville

Dardanelle at OZARK

WALDRON at Mena

LAMAR at Pottsville

CLASS 3A

CEDARVILLE at Lavaca

Greenland at CHARLESTON

West Fork at MANSFIELD

Two Rivers at BOONEVILLE

PARIS at Mayflower

HACKETT at Lincoln

CLASS 2A

Johnson County Westside at MOUNTAINBURG

BIGELOW at Magazine

LAST WEEK: 10-5 (66 percent)

OVERALL: 61-13 (82 percent)