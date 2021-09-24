Cardinals face major test in Land of the Goblins

It's still customary in some parts of the country to walk over and welcome a newcomer to the neighborhood with maybe a bundt cake, some drinks, or at least some advice on how best to make a successful transition to the new surroundings.
But not in high school football in Arkansas.
J.R. Eldridge makes his 5A-West Conference coaching debut tonight when Farmington tangles with third-ranked Harrison, the defending league champion. It's a Harrison team that has won 22 consecutive games in league play. A Harrison team that has won seven of the past eight games against Farmington.
Some greeting, huh?
But Farmington can match Harrison's 3-0 record with its own 3-0 start under Eldridge, who returned to Northwest Arkansas after winning state championships at Class 4A Arkadelphia and leading North Little Rock in the state finals last year in Class 7A. So, he's not going to be intimidated by any bullies on the block.
The question is whether Farmington has enough firepower to hang with Harrison, especially on the Goblins' home field where they are particularly tough. At least Farmington has had extra time to prepare after slipping past Class 7A Springdale, 20-19, two weeks ago.
Harrison is led by senior quarterback Logan Plumlee, who earned the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week award after he completed 24 of 36 passes for 316 yards in a 35-31 victory over Siloam Springs on Sept. 10. He's established quite a connection with Dylan Block, a senior receiver who has 14 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns just in three games.
Farmington will counter with senior running back Caden Elsik, senior receiver Devonte Donovan and sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who has played quite well through three games. But the intensity reaches another level in conference play and teams led by successful coaches like Eldridge often fall prey in the Land of the Goblins.
Welcome to the neighborhood, J.R.
RICK'S PICKS Harrison
OTHER GAMES
Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized):
CLASS 7A
BENTONVILLE at Springdale Har-Ber
FAYETTEVILLE at Bentonville West
Rogers at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE
SPRINGDALE at Rogers Heritage
BRYANT at Fort Smith Northside
CLASS 6A
SILOAM SPRINGS at Van Buren
CLASS 5A
ALMA at Pea Ridge
Clarksville at VILONIA
CLASS 4A
Berryville at SHILOH CHRISTIAN
PRAIRIE GROVE at Green Forest
ELKINS at Gravette
GENTRY at Huntsville
Dardanelle at OZARK
WALDRON at Mena
LAMAR at Pottsville
CLASS 3A
CEDARVILLE at Lavaca
Greenland at CHARLESTON
West Fork at MANSFIELD
Two Rivers at BOONEVILLE
PARIS at Mayflower
HACKETT at Lincoln
CLASS 2A
Johnson County Westside at MOUNTAINBURG
BIGELOW at Magazine
LAST WEEK: 10-5 (66 percent)
OVERALL: 61-13 (82 percent)