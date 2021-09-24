Cardinals rally from five runs down, beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.

On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

"They picked me up big time today," Wainwright said of his teammates. "Goldie hit some really good swings. I gave him a big old smooch on the top of his head, and I don't care who knows it."

The Cardinals moved five games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the second NL wild card.

"It was a great team win," Wainwright said. "I put us in a hole, and they came back and won that game."

St. Louis began its winning streak by overcoming a four-run deficit against Cincinnati to win on Sept. 11. The Cardinals are on their longest winning streak since April 11-24, 1982, and are two shy of the franchise record set in 1935.

Milwaukee has lost five in a row since clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth on Sept. 18, including four defeats to the Cardinals.

Yadier Molina started the comeback with an RBI single in the fifth off Adrian Houser.

St. Louis loaded the bases with one outs in the seventh on two walks and a single against Jake Cousins, and Tommy Edman hit an RBI grounder off Brad Boxberger, whose throwing error on a pickoff attempt brought in another run. Goldschmidt tied the score with a two-run home run.

"I was able, fortunately, get a ball out of there and tied up the game," Goldschmidt said. "It was a great job by the lineup that the next inning continuing to add on and get two more runs."

Nolan Arenado walked against Aaron Ashby (3-1) leading off the eighth and scored on Manny Pina's passed ball for a 6-5 lead. Molina added a sacrifice fly.

Goldsdmidt added his 29th home run in the ninth off Ashby.

T.J. McFarland (4-1) pitched a one-hit seventh, Luis Garcia threw the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 20 chances.

Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam in the first inning.

Wainwright joined Hall of Famer Bob Gibson as the only St. Louis Cardinals' pitchers with 2,000 strikeouts, fanning Milwaukee's Luis Urias in the fourth inning.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 5 Max Muncy homered to start the 10th inning and Los Angeles rallied past Colorado to remain in the thick of the NL West chase.

PADRES 7, GIANTS 6 (10) Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini's infield single with one out in the 10th inning and San Diego beat San Francisco.

NATIONALS 3, REDS 2 National League batting leader Juan Soto homered in consecutive innings, and Washington pushed Cincinnati further from playoff contention in the opener of a four-game series.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, BRAVES 4 Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and last-place Arizona beat Atlanta.

PHILLIES 12, PIRATES 6 J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in four, Ronald Torreyes hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning and Philadelphia erased a six-run deficit.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 7-3, INDIANS 2-5 Chicago clinched its first AL Central title since 2008 with a victory over Cleveland in a doubleheader opener behind two home runs by Tim Anderson. Chicago, in its first season under 76-year-old Hall of Famer manager Tony La Russa, is going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time.

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 5 Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, and Seattle rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes.

ORIOLES 3, RANGERS 0 Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays homered, rookie Zac Lowther earned his first major league victory and Baltimore beat Texas.

TWINS 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Nick Gordon hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and finished with four RBI as Minnesota defeated Toronto.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies, bottom, reacts after being tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Josh VanMeter, top, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) collides with Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Josh VanMeter, top, during a steal-attempt in which he was out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

CORRECTS TO AUSTIN RILEY NOT FREDDIE FREEMAN - Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, gets a high-five from Adam Duvall (14) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept 23, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)