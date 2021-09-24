Corning becomes 2nd team to forfeit opener

Covid-19 protocols forced a team to forfeit its conference opener for the second time this week.

Corning, which was set to host Osceola tonight, had to cancel the game according to the Corning School District website’s live feed. The game was the 3A-3 Conference opener for both teams.

Earlier in the week, Horatio had to call off its 3A-5 Conference game with Prescott for similar reasons. According to Arkansas Activities Association rules, if a varsity football game is unable to be played due to covid-19, then the team that’s unable to participate will have to forfeit. Neither Corning nor Osceola is slated to have an open date for the remainder of the regular season, so the game won’t be rescheduled.

As a result, Osceola will receive a victory in both the overall and conference standings. The Seminoles will also get the maximum 13 tiebreaker points.