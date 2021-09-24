Crossett makes best of awkward season

Crossett has quietly had a solid start to the season, but the road to doing so has been rough.

Covid-19 protocols have deprived the Eagles (2-1) of any kind of consistency, and that's made things difficult for Coach Shawn Jackson.

"Quarantines have just ravaged our team," the second-year coach said. "This week will be the first time all year long that we've had all five starting linemen in practice on the field at the same time. It's just been musical chairs with stuff like that.

"We've been OK. Hopefully this quarantine stuff will get past us, and then we'll be able to really get going. It's just that right now, we haven't been able to really gel. It's tough."

The Eagles have been resilient despite their issues. Crossett beat both Osceola and Magnolia in consecutive weeks before losing to Class 3A No. 2 McGehee 15-13 in the final minutes last week. Jackson's team will need to brandish even more willpower tonight if they're going to walk out of Warren's Jim Hurley Stadium with a victory.

The Lumberjacks have rebounded in a big way after losing its first game of the year at White Hall. Warren (2-1) has dominated both Stuttgart (47-27), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, and Franklin (La.) Parish (42-10) in consecutive weeks and appear to be trickling toward full strength after getting a few of its top players back.

"Their physicality jumps out at you," Jackson said of Warren. "Up front, they're big and physical. They've got a really good tight end, quarterback, running back. ... they've kind of got a three-headed monster that's really, really good for them."

A third of that trio returned last week to give Warren a shot in the arm down in Louisiana. Running back Cedric Calbert, who rushed for just under 1,000 yards in 2020, missed the team's game against Stuttgart but had 67 yards rushing against Franklin Parish. Two others -- Jacari Lee and Trelon Jackson -- both had over 100 yards on the ground in the victory over Stuttgart so Calbert's return makes Warren that much more potent offensively.

"They're a really good team," Jackson explained. "For us, we're going to have to take care of the ball because we can't afford to just give it to them. If we do, we're not going to win."

Winning has assisted in the Eagles' efforts to stay afloat during times when their psyche has been challenged.

Jackson said he's had to juggle players around because of quarantining, with some of them playing in unfamiliar spots.

"Mentally and physically, it's been hard," he said. "You're taking a guy and moving him from right tackle to left guard, like this is the NFL. In some cases, you're moving people to totally different positions that they've never played just so you don't have to forfeit. The whole thing is mental gymnastics.

"It's tough on the kids, and it's even tougher on coaches. Football is a game where you have to be able to prepare, and for us, you can't prepare with the way things are."

A heavy dose of running, led by all-conference tailback Jackson Moore, has been effective for Crossett. All-state quarterback Tyrique Jones, who ran for 936 yards last season while passing for nearly 1,400, has also flourished, particularly in victories over Osceola and Magnolia. The Eagles did fall short a week ago against McGehee when it failed on a two-point conversion attempt late, and it's those things that has Jackson concerned.

"We're going to have to make a play because we haven't really done that yet," he said. "We've got to score in the kicking game, too, because that'll help. Just things like that, fundamental football. But the big thing is that we've just got to go out there and play.

"That old saying, the next man up. ... We've got to have that mentality. That's been the key for this team because there's no excuses for us. We've just got out there and play sound football to give ourselves a chance to win."