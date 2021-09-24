Ernst, 29, returns to defend title

ROGERS -- Austin Ernst is having a solid season in 2021, using the momentum of last year's NW Arkansas Championship win as a springboard.

The 29-year-old Ernst has three top 10 finishes this season including a win at the LPGA Drive-On Championship in March.

"Winning breeds confidence," Ernst said. "So I think being able to look back on it and get that first win since 2014, I contended a lot but hadn't won, so I think getting the job done and getting that win, doing it in ... chasing and it being a little bit different golf course than when I won in '14, but I knew I had become a better player; I just hadn't had another win.

"I think that gave me a ton of confidence, and then obviously all of last year I had my best year on tour, and then obviously winning the beginning of the year in Ocala and winning that one wire to wire, I think I've won a lot of different ways now and that just gives me a ton of confidence in my game. I've won on a lot of different types of golf courses in different conditions."

Ernst will tee off at 8:32 a.m. today on No. 1 in a group with Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang. She currently ranks 27th on the money list with $572,497.

LOPEZ RETURNS

Gaby Lopez said playing for Team Mexico in the Tokyo Olympics in July was a drain on her both physically and emotionally. The former University of Arkansas star took a few weeks off from the LPGA Tour to recharge for a closing run to the season.

"Yeah, I took a long break because I needed it," she said. "My mind, my body needed it after two weeks in Tokyo and two weeks in Scotland. It was just a little too much for travel.

Lopez also played in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, but said the Tokyo Games were a stark contrast in the midst of the covid pandemic which forced the games to be moved a full year.

"Playing the Olympic Games without fans it's such a different environment," she said. "Rio 2016 was just too much excitement for me. It was too much excitement. I was very, very happy. On the first tee I wasn't shaking because of nervous, I was shaking because I couldn't handle that. I wanted to play so badly in this tournament.

"But Tokyo, it felt like a regular event without fans. I was there for almost three weeks, so a little too long for me. I was very excited to do that, and it was a dream come true for sure. Being able to carry the flag for the biggest event of sports in the world means everything."

This season Lopez has three top-10 finishes including third in July at the Volunteers of America in Texas. She ranks 43rd on the money list with $377,330. She will tee off at 1:32 p.m. today on No. 10 in a group with Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson.

GOOSEBUMPS REMAIN

Stacy Lewis remains the face of women's golf in Arkansas even after a decade on the LPGA Tour. The former NCAA champion and world's No. 1 player in 2014 lives in her native state of Texas when she's not competing, but Arkansas is her 1B home state.

In 2007 Lewis played in her first NW Arkansas Championship, an event that was reduced to just 18 holes when heavy rain washed out the event. Though she wasn't awarded the official title for leading after that first round, she did earn the championship hardware in 2014. In 13 starts at this event, Lewis has never missed a cut in front of her raucous Razorback fans at Pinnacle Country Club.

"I think it's being familiar with the golf course," Lewis said. "Obviously played it a lot in college. I know how to play it. I think having good vibes and having the fan support it, well, it does add some amount of pressure, and it does help you play better. I don't know, I think more than anything it's being comfortable with the golf course is the reason for the success.

"I go back to the win every year, of the putts I made down the stretch and the crowd and how they got going with it. Man, it was so cool ... still gives me goosebumps. That putt on 18 I made was so hard and made it right in the center. It was just one of the coolest wins of my career."

This season Lewis, who has 13 career tour wins, has three top-10 finishes and ranks 48th on the money list with $322,985. She was an assistant captain for the U.S. at the recent Solheim Cup.

Lewis will tee off at 8:21 a.m. today on No. 1 in a group that includes Jin Yeung Ko and Madeline Sagstrom.