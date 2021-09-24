FYI: See live theater in Rogers, Fayetteville and Fort Smith this weekend

Today

Hideout Motorcycle Rally -- With live music by Johnny Woods & Steve Boyster, guided rides, barbecue, vendors & more, through Sunday, Mulberry Mountain Lodging & Events in Ozark. thehideoutpigtrail.com.

"Clue" -- Based on the board game and the Tim Curry film, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. $12. 783-2966.

"Designing Women" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 24, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Avenue Q" -- A very familiar street where puppets are all grown up, 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $25. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org. This production contains adult language and situations.

_

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

_

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Dandelion Heart, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Closing Talk -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com