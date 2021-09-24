Harding, OBU in spotlight

Saturday's Great American Conference matchup between Ouachita Baptist and Harding might be the game of the day in NCAA Division II football.

At least one of them.

OBU (3-0, 3-0 GAC) carries a No. 8 ranking in the Division II American Football Coaches Association poll and is No. 7 in the D2football.com rankings.

Harding (2-1, 2-1 GAC) is No. 22 in the D2football.com rankings after starting the season at No. 12.

"It's a top 3 game without a doubt," GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said of the 6 p.m. matchup in Searcy. "Always compelling and physical."

OBU holds a 4-3 edge since 2013, but not one of those games was decided by more than five points.

The Tigers have won the past two meetings -- 16-14 in the 2019 season-opener in Arkadelphia on a late field goal by Gabe Goodman and used a goal-line stand in the final seconds to win 7-3 in 2018.

Harding (2-1, 2-1 GAC) last beat OBU 31-28 in 2017 during Coach Paul Simmons' first season as head coach.

That was the last time OBU suffered a defeat in the GAC.

The Tigers are 30-0 in the conference and 31-3 overall (all three losses coming in the Division II playoffs) since that defeat.

Harding is 26-4 in the GAC since that night and 29-7 overall, including three losses in the playoffs.

It might not rival the OBU-Henderson State Battle of the Ravine, but it has been shoulder-popping, knock-your-helmet off football.

"It's a very challenging game," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "It's a fun game in a lot of ways. It always comes down to a few plays."

Knight was vague in his assessment of Harding, and Simmons also chose his words carefully.

"Big game," Simmons told host Billy Morgan on his TV show Monday. "Of course they're all big."

Simmons did acknowledge the level of competition between the schools.

"This ballgame has been a game of inches several years in a row," he said.

He's certainly right about that.

Paden in place

Fifth-year senior quarterback Preston Paden (27-150 rushing, 4-11 passing 79 yards, 1 TD) rushes the ball more than twice as much as he passes in Harding's flexbone offense, but it's what he is able to do at the line of scrimmage that makes him a key player for the Bisons.

"Just seeing a bunch of defenses before," Paden said of his ability to make the right read, which he did repeatedly last week against SAU. "They jumped around with 3 or 4 different defenses on us ... and I was able to check to the right play. We pretty much knew what we were going to do after the snap of the ball.

"We knew if we were going to get a pitch quick out or if I was going to hand it to Cole [Chancey]."

Paden said he missed some reads in the 32-31 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma on Sept. 11.

"We should have won that game," Paden said. "They're not a better team than we are."

Paden was a freshman playing in a reserve role when the Bisons last defeated the Tigers in 2017.

"We'll be ready to play," Paden said. "That's all I got to say."

Polling places

Three GAC teams -- Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State and Harding -- are ranked in at least one of the two NCAA Division II polls.

OBU is the only one that appears in both.

The Tigers are No. 7 in the D2football.com rankings and No. 8 in the AFCA Top 25.

Henderson (3-0) is No. 18 in the AFCA rankings after entering the last week at No. 24.

The Reddies do not appear in the D2football.com poll.

Harding, which started at No. 12 in the AFCA poll, is among others receiving votes (9) in the aftermath of a Week 2 road loss to Southeastern Oklahoma.

The Bisons moved from No. 24 to No. 22 in third D2football.com.

Tricks and kicks

Harding was successful on two onside kick attempts in its 37-6 victory over Southern Arkansas.

Nothing new about that.

Harding is 3 for 3 in onside recoveries to date and is 9 for 15 since Simmons took over as head coach in 2017.

Simmons credited special teams coordinator Randy Tribble with seeing an opportunity against SAU and Cameron Scott with executing the kicks.

"To steal a possession on an onside kick is a back-breaker," Simmons said.

The first onside-kick recovery, after Harding took a 10-0 lead with 5:21 to play in the first quarter, allowed it to control the ball for the remainder of the first quarter and finish with a 14:08 to :52 edge in time possession.

The second onside kick, starting the second half, led to a Harding field goal, a 23-6 lead and 4:39 off the clock.

"It really had to do more with taking what was available," Simmons said. "Cameron is a really skilled kicker. They gave us an opportunity."

Scott said the Bisons work on onside kicks every day at practice.

"We watched some film all week, and we noticed those were both wide open," Scott said. "It feels awesome to recover all of them."

The first onside kick was recovered in front of the SAU bench with the Muleriders bunched in the middle.

The second kick dribbled up the middle and was recovered by Scott.

Scott said he knows Ouachita Baptist, this week's opponent, has now seen two of Harding's kicks.

"They'll be ready for all of them," Scott said. "We've run two so far, but we've got plenty in our pocket."

Hard to see

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said Harding's successful onside kicks against SAU made it difficult for the Reddies coaching staff to get a comprehensive look at the Muleriders' offensive tendencies.

Henderson (3-0, 3-0 GAC) hosts Southern Arkansas (2-1) Saturday night at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia.

Maxfield saw enough of SAU (2-1, 2-1 GAC) to know the Muleriders are potent on offense under first-year Coach Mike McCarty.

"The limited time they had the ball, they moved the ball effectively," Maxfield said.

SAU gained 294 yards on 46 plays, led by freshman running back Jariq Scales (9-72 rushing), senior wide receiver Micah Small (7-122, 1 TD) and senior quarterback Hayden Mallory (15-23 passing, 187 yards, 1 TD).

Defensively, SAU yielded 469 yards on 77 plays, 442 of those yards coming on 74 Harding rushes.

"Considering how much they were on the field, their defense did a good job," Maxfield said.

SAU's defense will be facing a balanced offensive attack for the first time.

SAU was last in the GAC in passing yards allowed after Week 2 (420 ypg) before facing Harding's flexbone (442 rushing, 27 passing).

Henderson leads the GAC in total offense (539.0 ypgg) with 295.3 yards passing and 243.7 rushing.

"They've got that really good receiver [L'liott Curry], and they run the ball really effectively," McCarty said. "They get downhill. It will be a challenge."

Need a win

Two teams in need of a win square off in Russellville when the University of Arkansas-Monticello (1-2 GAC) visits Arkansas Tech (0-3 GAC) at Buerkle Field in Thone Stadium.

UAM rushed 54 times for 240 yards in its 58-18 loss to Henderson State after relying on the pass during its first two games.

The Boll Weevils had no answer for Henderson sixth-year senior WR L'liott Curry (10-228 receiving, 4 TDs) and sixth-year quarterback Adam Morse (398 passing, 4 TDs).

"Against a guy like that you've got to defend," Jackson said of Curry. "You can't turn a phantom double play."

Arkansas Tech lost its third consecutive game to start the season, but the Wonder Boys made it respectable (38-24) with a season-high 321 yards against Ouachita's top-ranked GAC defense.

"I wanted to see our guys come out and compete against a team that's as good as Ouachita," Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said. "I thought our guys competed really well."

Now, it's about winning.

"We gotta get one, then we can worry about two," Shipp said. "That's kind of our mentality this week. We've got to figure out a way to go 1-0 this week and not worry about the last three weeks, as far as what our record is. We've got to throw that right out the window and figure out a way to be 1-0 this week."

UAM can get back to .500 with a win, and the Boll Weevils will need to tighten up on defense, which is beset with injuries in its front 7.

"Inexperience is not an excuse," Jackson said of the Boll Weevils, who were outscored 103-38 the past two weeks. "Got to get out there and play."

Shipp said the Boll Weevil's skill players -- quarterback Demilon Brown, wide receivers De'Andre Washington and CJ Parham and running back Devonte Dean -- are as good as any in the GAC.

"Monticello, on offense, they're really talented," Shipp said. "They had some breakdowns on the back end that got them in trouble early."