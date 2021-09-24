Hearing for Star City man arrested after 4-hour standoff set for today

A man accused of shooting at state troopers after a "barricaded, armed" standoff that lasted more than four hours at his residence in Star City will stand before a Lincoln County district judge for a probable-cause hearing today.

According to news releases by the Arkansas State Police and the Star City Police Department, Cristobal Palomerez-Heredia, 43, who they identified as a Mexican immigrant, began shooting at troopers assigned to the state Highway Patrol Division, Troop E, responding to a call about gunfire at 205 Park St. at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. The state police agency said Palomerez-Heredia is accused of aggravated assault and is being held without bail at the Lincoln County jail.

Palomerez-Heredia, authorities say, is a convicted felon and has an active federal arrest warrant.

Star City police requested the help of troopers, who took Palomerez-Heredia into custody. According to Star City authorities, Palomerez-Heredia was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for injuries he received while breaking glass during the standoff.No other injuries were reported.

The standoff ended at 11:09 a.m., when the state police SWAT team was activated and took command and the suspect exited the residence, the state police said.An arrest report was not available, as Star City department is still investigating the incident.