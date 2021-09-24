Home Movies

"Man in The Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan" (not rated, 1 hour, 18 minutes, in theaters and On Demand) This unique documentary profiles artist and chef Jim Denevan, founder of Outstanding in the Field, a radical alternative to the conventional dining experience, and reveals his artistic and culinary gifts with land art in epic geometric formations alongside grand dinners in beautiful natural settings. Instead of bringing the food to the restaurant, Outstanding in the Field has brought the restaurant to the food since 1999. Hosted at one long table, with 100 to 1,000 guests dining together, Denevan has set tables in vineyards, beaches, meadows, fishing docks, and city streets. Directed by Patrick Trefz.

"Goliath" (Amazon Prime) It's the fourth and final season for Malvern native Billy Bob Thornton's compelling series (which started in 2016) in which he plays irascible, damaged, and wily Billy McBride, a disgraced lawyer who, this time around, pursues nothing less than the opioid industry in a wrongful death lawsuit that could lead to his redemption. Or not. With Nina Arianda as fellow lawyer Patty, as well as Jena Malone, Bruce Dern, Haley Joel Osment, Julie Brister and J.K. Simmons; co-created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro.

"Lady of the Manor" (R, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand, DVD, Blu-Ray, and Digital) Haunting can be fun, as evidenced in this comedy in which stoner Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, on a tour at historic Wadsworth Manor, which goes fairly well until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears. With Justin Long, Ryan Phillippe, Patrick Duffy; written and directed by Justin Long ("Idiocracy") and his brother Christian Long.

"Foundation" (Apple TV+) The first season of this 10-episode series based on Isaac Asimov's trilogy of the same name (but much more character-driven) follows a band of exiles led by Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy the ruling Cleons, a long line of emperor clones. With Lee Pace, Leah Harvey; showrunner is David S. Goyer.

"Stillwater" (R, 2 hours, 19 minutes, streaming on Vudu, Amazon Prime) Matt Damon may be the most trusted actor working today. We'll believe in his character, whether he's a criminal, a spy, a cowboy, an assassin, a psychopath, a soldier, an astronaut ... whatever. Here he's playing an Oklahoma former oil-rig worker now cleaning up disaster sites, using his earnings to try to spring daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) from a French prison near Marseille, where she's serving time after being convicted of killing her girlfriend.

Allyson claims she's innocent (doesn't everybody?). Her dad believes her and sets out in blundering fashion to find the real murderer. Despite having to labor through a cumbersome plot with too many sidetrips down dead ends, you'll believe in him. He's Matt Damon. With Camille Cottin, Lilou Siavaud; co-written and directed by Tom McCarthy.

"Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" (R, 1 hour, 59 minutes, Apple TV+, Vudu, Amazon Prime) This skillfully assembled but none too revealing documentary employs a rudimentary approach to describe the route taken by chef, writer and world traveler Anthony Bourdain on his journey to become a cultural icon before taking his life in 2018. Directed by Morgan Neville.

"The Mad Women's Ball" (not rated, 2 hours, 2 minutes, Amazon Prime) Based on the debut novel by Victoria Mas, this French thriller, which premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, concerns young Eugenie who, near the end of the 19th century, finds she is capable of hearing the dead, which horrifies her family and forces her into an asylum for women with mental and physical diseases. With Melanie Laurent, Lou de Laage, Benjamin Voisin, Gregoire Bonnet, Emmanuelle Bercot; directed and co-written by by Melanie Laurent. Subtitled.