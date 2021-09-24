• Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County, N.Y., Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said a 1,500-pound bull that broke through a fence in July and eluded searchers for two months, has been captured and will spend the rest of its days at a New Jersey animal sanctuary.

• Christopher Jones of Nicholls, Ga., convicted of killing two roommates in 2019 and then burying their bodies under a fire pit, was convicted by a Coffee County jury that deliberated for 35 minutes and sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences without possibility of parole.

• Lacey Herring, owner of 256Exotics in Huntsville, Ala., has two African serval cats back at her pet shop after the cats, which can grow to as large as 2 feet tall and weigh up to 40 pounds, were recaptured after spending 10 days on the loose when they escaped from a barn.

• Gerardo Mendoza, 47, of Healdsburg, Calif., who told police that he had been smoking methamphetamine and began believing his children were "being attacked by evil," pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2016 drowning of his 4-year-old daughter in a church baptismal pool.

• Dendrick Hurd, a Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer accused of telling probationers needing to pay court fees and fines to give him blank money orders, was charged with embezzlement, authorities said.

• John Allen, 75, of Whittlemore, Mich., who wrote letters saying he was unhappy about "immoral content" on mobile phones, including pornography and cursing, was charged with extortion and other counts after federal investigators said he planted pipebombs near two cell towers.

• Bryant Hummel, a high school math teacher and assistant coach in Kearney, Mo., who was placed on leave after being accused of exposing himself to two 17-year-old female students, was charged with sexual misconduct, authorities said.

• Joseph Sonnier, 32, of Hancock County, Miss., convicted of shooting and wounding a U.S. marshal in the neck as the marshal executed an arrest warrant at a hotel in Gautier, was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• John Ham, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Mo., office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said arson damaged a historic church that now serves a congregation predominantly made up of people from South Sudan.