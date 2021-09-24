Kaufman handling return to Symetra

Kim Kaufman made her debut on the Symetra Tour debut in Decatur, Ill., in 2013 with a 10th-place finish in the Decatur-Forsyth Classic.

Flash forward eight years and Kaufman is making another debut this weekend, playing in the El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club for the very first time.

Kaufman joins a 108-person field of golfers competing in the Shootout, which is being played for the first time in two years, as it took a pause in 2020 for the construction of a new clubhouse.

After making her Symetra debut in 2013, Kaufman eventually joined the LPGA Tour in 2014, where she's played professionally for the past eight years before rejoining the LPGA's official developmental golf tour this year.

"It's been great," Kaufman said. "It's been fun to come and see how far this tour has come. "I can tell you, back in 2013, we did not play places as nice as Mystic Creek, so it's been really great to see and it's just been good for my golf game."

This year, Kaufman has played 14 Symetra tournaments, and she said the most notable changes she's seen are in both the quality of courses and the purse sizes.

"And, you know, those are the things we're looking at," Kaufman said. "Better quality golf courses that prepare us for the LPGA, and can we play for a little more money so girls can stay out here."

The 108-person field at this year's Shootout is aiming for a $26,250 winner's share of a $175,000 purse, which has increased $25,000 from its total in 2019.

In her eight years on the LPGA Tour, Kaufman earned approximately $1.5 million while recording 15 top-10 finishes.

"That's everyone's goal, is to go out there," Kaufman said about being on the LPGA Tour. "I feel very fortunate that I did and, you know, even though you come back down, like anything, sometimes you come back down to the minor league, but I think I know that I can go out there again and I can play there."

In order to get there, Kaufman will have to continue on the Symetra, with taking the next step coming at Mystic Creek. She's spent some time at the clubhouse this week, and even had a chance to play some of the course heading into the weekend.

"You cannot miss the green anywhere," Kaufman said. "There's a lot of X's in my book. Normally, you'll have a few circles, but it is demanding, so if you do miss that green, maybe try not to get cute. Get up and just give yourself a chance for par."

The tournament tees off at 7:30 a.m. today with a 54-hole stroke-play format continuing through Sunday, with a cut to the low-60 players and ties after Saturday.