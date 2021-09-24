The world in brief: Lava slows, raising fear it'll stick around

Lava slows, raising fear it'll stick around

TODOQUE, Canary Islands -- The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption on one of Spain's Canary Islands has slowed significantly, raising fears Thursday that the molten rock might fan out farther in coming days and wreak more destruction instead of flowing out into the sea.

One giant river of lava 2,000 feet wide slowed to 13 feet per hour after reaching a plain on Wednesday, officials said. On Monday, a day after the eruption on La Palma, it was moving at 2,300 feet per hour.

A second stream of lava has virtually ground to a halt, the head of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands, Maria Jose Blanco, said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/924lapalma/]

It won't reach the Atlantic Ocean before the weekend, she said, with some scientists saying it might never reach the sea.

Blanco said seismic activity on La Palma island was now "low" but molten rock is still being thrown out of the volcano.

Stavros Meletlidis, a volcanologist at Spain's National Geographic Institute, said the dynamics of any eruption were in constant flux.

Scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months.

Law to curb oligarchs passes in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday approved a law aimed at limiting the influence of oligarchs on politics.

The move occurs a day after the car of a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came under gunfire, an incident the president said could have been triggered by the reform.

The law, initiated by Zelenskyy, contains a definition of an oligarch and bars those who fall under it from funding political parties or taking part in the privatization of state assets. It passed its first reading in July, and on Thursday 279 out of 450 lawmakers voted to adopt it. It will take effect after Zelenskyy signs it.

The law defines oligarchs as individuals who own significant financial assets and media outlets, and requires oligarchs to register as such. It may affect Ukraine's former president and candy tycoon Petro Poroshenko and businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, who backed Zelenskyy at the 2019 election and controls Ukraine's most popular TV channel.

The law also requires state officials to declare their dealings with oligarchs.

"Zelenskyy is trying to distance himself from all of the oligarchs and change the vicious system in which six or seven people controlled the politics and the business in all of Ukraine," Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kyiv political analyst and head of the Penta Center think tank said.

Serbs' move heightens Kosovo tensions

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia has raised its troops' combat readiness on the border with Kosovo as tensions increase with its former province, the Serbian defense minister said Thursday.

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo were blocking the border for a fourth-straight day to protest a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country.

There are fears the latest incidents could unleash much deeper tensions between the two Balkan foes.

Kosovo has deployed its special police force to the predominantly ethnic Serb-populated area of Kosovo to enforce the new license plate rule. Serbia itself has for years been taking off registration plates from Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia and Kosovo officials say the new rule is a tit-for-tat measure.

Serbian media outlets reported Thursday that three Serb protesters have been severely beaten by Kosovo policemen, a claim vehemently denied by Kosovo authorities.

Belgrade described the alleged incident as use of "brutal force." Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he was "concerned," and warned violence is unacceptable.

Serbia is unlikely to intervene militarily in Kosovo, where thousands of international peacekeepers, including U.S. troops, have been deployed after the 1998-99 war that stopped a bloody Serb crackdown against ethnic Albanians..

Chilean notified of murder case at home

SANTIAGO, Chile -- A former Chilean guerrilla convicted of kidnappings in Mexico has been extradited to his homeland and was formally notified Thursday of possible murder charges in the death of a right-wing senator.

Raul Julio Escobar Poblete, who had been put on a flight to Chile the day before, was known by the alias "Comandante Emilio" in his home country, but lived in relative obscurity in Mexico for years before his 2017 arrest in the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende.

He has been serving a 60-year sentence in Mexico for kidnapping a French-American woman, Nancy Michelle Kendall, who was held captive for two months. Authorities say he will be sent back to Mexico to finish that sentence after any legal process in Chile.

Escobar was a member of a guerrilla force, the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front, that fought the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990.

A year after Pinochet left power, the group was blamed for the assassination of Sen. Jaime Guzman, an ally of the former dictator who had been arguing against a measure that would allow amnesty for people convicted under antiterrorism laws.

Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Experts say the volcanic eruption and its aftermath on a Spanish island could last for up to 84 days. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Experts say the volcanic eruption and its aftermath on a Spanish island could last for up to 84 days. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Lava engulfs houses Thursday on the island of La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands chain in a slowing advance from a volcano that first erupted Sunday. The slowdown raised fears that the lava will fan out farther on land, causing more destruction, instead of flowing out to the sea. Scientists said the lava flows could continue for weeks or months. More photos at arkansasonline.com/924lapalma/. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Experts say the volcanic eruption and its aftermath on a Spanish island could last for up to 84 days. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)