Let's Eat: Social Project Brewing Co., Black Apple's Tree House, more new places to eat and drink

This week, we have a host of new places to eat and drink and a new menu at one of Fayetteville's most innovative restaurants.

Social Project

A new brewery opened its doors in Bentonville last weekend.

Social Project Brewing Company began welcoming customers Saturday at 600 SW 41st St., off of Arkansas 112.

After years of dreaming of starting their own brewery, owners Travis Banks and Chris Spence recently moved back to Northwest Arkansas to join the local craft beer scene.

"Our opening day was more than we could have ever imagined," said Lauren Banks, creative director. "The most exciting part for us was having the opportunity to meet so many new people in our taproom and to finally share our beer!"

Social Project will offer a rotating menu of new beers on tap each week. Banks said they suggest newcomers order a flight and try a little bit of everything on their first visit.

The new taproom is open from noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Black Apple

Black Apple Hard Cider opened Tree House in downtown Bentonville last week at 310 S. Main St.

The venue comes complete with yard games, space for live music and -- of course -- cider and slushes.

Its hours fluctuated slightly from its first to second week, but Tree House is currently open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a social media post.

Wine University

Fayetteville also has a new place to drink and socialize.

Wine University opened earlier this month at 1641 W. 15th St., across from Baum-Walker Stadium south of the University of Arkansas campus.

The wine bar and patio has a variety of wines in addition to beer on tap and hard seltzer, according to its website.

It'll be serving drinks and hosting Razorback fans from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Fire Truck

A new food truck is testing out some menu items just south of downtown Bentonville this week.

The Fire Truck is continuing its soft opening today and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at SW A St. near Skyline Cinema and Trash Creamery.

The menu features "small bites with big flavor," including Jalapeno Popper Wontons, Falafel Waffles and Sweet Potato Churros, according to a social media post.

Follow the truck on Instagram @thefiretrucknwa for updates.

Atlas

Atlas in downtown Fayetteville has started serving its fall menu, which is full of new items.

Entrees include fish like whole pompano, snapper and cobia as well as 35-day dry-aged ribeye, elk loin and rabbit three ways.

Appetizers include braised goat ravioli, grilled octopus, Cornish hen, sweetbreads, foie gras mousse and smoked trout rillette.

Executive chef and owner Elliott Hunt said the goat ravioli struck him as a particularly noteworthy new offering.

"I'm really excited about that," Hunt said. "I think that's a little different than what you normally see around here."

This season, pastry chef Lindsey Carrel created the restaurant's desserts with the theme of architecture in mind, Hunt said.

Atlas begins an entirely new menu every several months.

The restaurant is open at the historic Ellis Building at 208 N. Block Ave. from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

