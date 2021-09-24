Asking the question

Candidate Ronald Reagan asked the famous question, "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?"

Today, I ask a similar question: "Are we better off today in any category--diplomatic relations, the border, covid, the economy, inflation, the deficit, energy independence, Afghanistan, China, Putin--than we were one year ago?"

TERRY DELLINGER

Rogers

Would he approve?

Concerning Mike Masterson's op-ed, "Language Police," I would ask Mr. Masterson this: In what spirit did you write this column? Did you write it out of Christian love and inclusivity, or out of hatred of the "other" and exclusion? Did you write it seeking positive change or purely out of cynicism?

I believe every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, whether that person is an addict, an alcoholic, a smoker, an "illegal" immigrant, a convict, an LGBTQ person, someone with a mental disability, a poor person or a rich person.

I believe that is the spirit in which these new language recommendations were made. What do you say, Mr. Masterson? You are constantly referring to "GodNods." Would Jesus approve of your column?

BRAD BAILEY

Fayetteville

It comes down to this

Possible reasons to not get vaccinated: Doctor's orders. Real religious or moral objections.P* God or guardian angel protects me.P Laziness/procrastination. Fear of needles/doctors. Relative or acquaintance says they had bad reaction.P When it's my time, it's my time.P

Taking a stand for freedom.P Fauci ain't the boss of me.P Nobody loves me but will pay attention in ICU. Serious illness or addiction will kill me anyway. Never get flu shot and don't get flu.P Chose a side and sticking to it.P

Don't trust or angry at authority for racial oppression; beatings, shootings and jailing youths; segregation; discrimination, disrespect; etc.P

Internet sources and friends smarter than doctors and government.P I'm smarter than doctors and government.P Distrust doctors and pharmacists who get rich on opioid addicts.P Confused, can't decide who to trust.P

Protest against Democrats who stole election from my president, calling him a liar, cheater, insurrectionist, crazy, etc. Clintons, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, etc., baby killers and criminals--"Lock 'em up." Obama a liberal anti-white, baby-killing Muslim. Biden a liberal, anti-white, Muslim-loving, baby-killer with dementia.P

Don't believe nearly 700,000 covid deaths and more permanently damaged.P So what, not my problem.P Hospitals, doctors, pharmacists and drug companies making money off covid.P

Source: Vaccinated white septuagenarian Democrat. Please follow doctor's advice. Wear mask and social distance.

*P = Peer pressure and/or party politics in 15 of 22 reasons.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville