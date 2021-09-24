Little Rock School Board approves expenses of budget that includes surplus for raises and other expenses

The Little Rock School Board late Thursday approved a 2021-22 budget that anticipates an operating surplus of more than $34 million for this year, a portion of which is expected to be used for salary increases for employees.

"This is the most exciting budget we've seen in years," Kelsey Bailey, the district's chief deputy for finance and operations, told the board. "Ms. Hatter, you have to approve it," he told School Board President Vicki Hatter, who had urged her board colleagues to hold off a week on a vote.

The board approved the budget at a meeting in which it also voted to extend the district's 60-day mandate that students and employees wear masks to guard against covid-19 to its next meeting on Oct. 28. The mandate was otherwise due to expire in mid-October, before the board's next regular business meeting.

The newly approved budget, which is due to the Arkansas Department of Education by the end of the month, anticipates $323,188,840 in expenditures of local, state and federal revenue, according to Bailey's presentation to the board.

The district is projecting $339,221,135 in local, state and federal revenue. That includes a portion of the federal covid-19 relief money the district is to receive over several years.

The district ended the the 2020-21 school year with a fund balance of $17.5 million, which was more than the $14.8 million that was initially projected. The projected fund balance for the current year is $34,164,566, an increase of $16,648,587 over the previous year's amount.

Bailey and Superintendent Mike Poore said that about $5.5 million of the projected fund balance will be needed to pay debt service on bond issues in the event voters on Nov. 2 approve a proposed 18-year extension of the district's 12.4 debt-service mills beyond their current 2033 expiration date.

The debt-service mill extension would enable the district to raise some $300 million to construct a new school on the old McClellan High campus and a traditional high school in northwest Little Rock, as well as make repairs and renovations at other campuses.

About $10 million of the fund balance will be used toward providing across-the-board pay raises to teachers and other employees, Bailey said. Those salary plans will be presented to the School Board in October. If approved, the raises would be retroactive to July 1.

Poore told the board that the available funding is an indication of the "good work and the tough work" done by district employees over time. That's included enduring the closure of school campuses and the reduction in personnel positions over a number of years, he said.

Bailey said the district that was focused on surviving in recent years is now in a period of thriving.

The new budget does reflect a reduction in the amount of state foundation aid, from $52 million last year to $47 million this year, the result of an 807-student enrollment decline in the 21,000-student district.

None of the eight members at the meeting voted against the proposed budget. But Hatter started the board's review of the budget by proposing that board members hold off on a vote to give themselves time to delve into the proposed budget and to actually have a role in its development. She said she expected board workshops or hearings on the budget, but those did not occur.

"It's not appropriate to approve a budget we haven't had time to work through," Hatter said, suggesting that the board could do a little of that before the deadline late next week for submitting the budget to the state. "This is about us doing our job," she also said, warning against rubber-stamping the administration's financial planning.

Hatter also questioned the district's entering into contracts with agencies such as the City Year organization that provides tutors and mentors without board approval.

Bailey responded that the board routinely discusses programs and priorities at its meetings and that he takes notes on those and incorporates them into the budget for the coming year.

Board member Greg Adams, who ultimately made the motion to approve the budget, said the board has the authority to amend or refine spending plans even after the budget is submitted. He urged that the board be supportive of the budget as well as the forthcoming salary plans next month to show responsible stewardship. He also noted that the board, elected last November and December after six years of state control, has experienced an incredibly steep learning curve and is continuing to learn.

Board member Jeff Wood said it would be more natural to work on the budget planning in the early summer and approve the document at the beginning of the district's fiscal year on July 1.