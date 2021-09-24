LIVE! in NWA: Trillium salon series returns, plus live music all over NWA

Avant garde percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani performs at 7 p.m. today inside the parking garage of downtown Fayetteville's Likewise Community, as part of the Trillium Salon Series. Only 25 seats available. Seats/$15 suggested donation, standing room tickets/$10. RSVP by emailing trilliumsalonseries@gmail.com. trilliumsalonseries.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Hawf Brothers perform at 9 p.m. today at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Dandelion Heart perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, for the Mountain Street Stage series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

•The Bel Airs ($8) perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; The Mixtapes ($15) perform at 9:30 p.m. today; and John Burnette ($12) performs A Tribute to Tom Petty at 9 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• DJ D Sewell presents The 2021 Indie Artists Concert ($10) at 7:30 p.m. today; and the Read Southall Band ($20-$25) performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Members Only performs at 8 p.m. today; and The Nace Brothers perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. Free; table for $20-$25. railyardlive.com.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge performs at 6 p.m. today; and Rachel B & Table for 3 performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.