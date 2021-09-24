Sections
LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA: Trillium salon series returns, plus live music all over NWA

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Avant-garde percussionist, composer and sound artist Tatsuya Nakatani returns to Northwest Arkansas for an evening of resonating and experimental sounds as part of the Trillium Salon Series. The acoustics of the Likewise Community garage will produce perfect deep resonances for fall magic. (Courtesy Photo)

Avant garde percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani performs at 7 p.m. today inside the parking garage of downtown Fayetteville's Likewise Community, as part of the Trillium Salon Series. Only 25 seats available. Seats/$15 suggested donation, standing room tickets/$10. RSVP by emailing trilliumsalonseries@gmail.com. trilliumsalonseries.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Hawf Brothers perform at 9 p.m. today at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Dandelion Heart perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, for the Mountain Street Stage series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

•The Bel Airs ($8) perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; The Mixtapes ($15) perform at 9:30 p.m. today; and John Burnette ($12) performs A Tribute to Tom Petty at 9 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• DJ D Sewell presents The 2021 Indie Artists Concert ($10) at 7:30 p.m. today; and the Read Southall Band ($20-$25) performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Members Only performs at 8 p.m. today; and The Nace Brothers perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. Free; table for $20-$25. railyardlive.com.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge performs at 6 p.m. today; and Rachel B & Table for 3 performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

Print Headline: Resonant Magic In Fayetteville; Dandelion Heart At FPL

