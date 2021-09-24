Community Briefs: McGehee School Board meeting set

McGehee School Board meeting set

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Connor Middle School Library, according to a news release.

The agenda includes the annual report to the public; mask mandate review; public comments or questions; awards and honors; the 2021-2022 budget, invoices and financial statement; and minority teacher and administrator recruitment plan. Details: McGehee School District, (870) 222-3670.

Downtown group to talk over plans

The Pine Bluff Downtown Property Owners Association Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Burt's, 209 S. Main St. The purpose is to talk about what direction the group should take and to discuss having a Christmas Crawl on Main and Barraque streets. Participants are asked to offer ideas, according to a news release.

Actress to headline Skateland event

The Stay-N-School Skate Jam will feature actress Vanessa Simmons on Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Skateland, 3214 Old Warren Road. The doors will open at 5 p.m.

Children 6 and older may attend and must be accompanied by an adult. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be enforced. Tickets are $8 in advance and $11 at the door, according to a news release.

Simmons will serve as an empowerment speaker and dance battle judge. Other guests will be comedians Crystal Powell, Walter "Walt Da Wizard Miller, and DJ Tay B, according to the release.

Simmons is an actress and producer, known for several movies including "Boogie Town" (2012), "Dysfunctional Friends" (2012) and "Night Games" (2021). She is a daughter of Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons of the renowned hip-hop music group Run DMC, and Valerie Vaughan.

Tickets are available at the Record Rack in Jefferson Square Shopping Center.