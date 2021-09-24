Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Spoonts, 30, of 16205 Sycamore Lane in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Spoonts was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Abraham Cruz, 29, of 146 Rogers Circle in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, false imprisonment and domestic battering. Cruz was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Amanda Mefford, 30, of 10135 Burnett Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Mefford was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.