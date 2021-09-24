100 years ago

Sept. 24, 1921

NEWPORT -- Dennis Richards, aged 27, seriously injured Wednesday night when his father's store in Algoa was dynamited, has only a fighting change to recover, it was said tonight. Tom Rogers, Ben Fore, and Bert Best, residents of the Algoa community, are under arrest here charged with placing the dynamite under the Richards store. Bloodhounds taken to the scene are said to have picked up a trail at the store, which led directly to the home of Fore, only a short distance away. The dog went to the bed where Fore is said to have slept the night of the explosion. The dogs were then taken back to the store, and they picked up another trail, officers say, which led them to the home of Rogers. It was reported that Rogers was seen running from the scene of the explosion a short time after it occured. On the porch of Best's home, about 200 feet from the store, a box of dynamite caps was found, it is said.

50 years ago

Sept. 24, 1971

• Arkansans are abandoning the outhouse with the crescent on the door, and they're doing much better at keeping themselves clean, if the statistics of the 1970 Census on Housing can be accepted as indices. Ten years ago, more than a third of the 532,552 occupied housing units in the state lacked flushing toilets, and almost half had no bathrooms. By 1970, the total number of year-round residential units had risen to 672,795 (about equally divided, incidentally, between rural (334,124) and urban (338,671). Only 91,894 of the 615,424 occupied units lacked flushing toilets, and only 104,237 had no bathtub or shower.

25 years ago

Sept. 24, 1996

• A gun-wielding adult's interference in a children's fight has cost the North Little Rock man a 3 1/4-year prison sentence. Elroy O'Donald, 32, pleaded guilty last month to a charge of first-degree murder for firing a .38-caliber pistol into a crowd and killing an innocent bystander, 21-year-old Cory Holman. Defense attorney Bill McArthur said he thought the fracas had been between O'Donald's wife and others concerning O'Donald's children. McArthur said he was convinced that O'Donald, whose judgment was clouded by alcohol consumption, pulled the gun and fired it only because he believed another man was pulling a gun.

10 years ago

Sept. 24, 2011

• A Texarkana man who claims he is one of the last men in Arkansas to be sentenced to life in prison solely for aggravated robbery is challenging the legality of that sentence, almost 30 years after he was convicted for being the getaway driver in a 1981 liquor-store holdup. In the 12-page lawsuit, [Charles] Philyaw says no one has been sentenced to life solely for armed robbery since 1981. His co-defendant in the robbery, Fabian Castillo of Waukegan, Ill., was convicted as the gunman and sentenced to 75 years in prison, but the conviction was reversed on appeal. Castillo subsequently took a plea deal for a 15-year sentence and was released after 10 years. Castillo's treatment is further proof of the unfairness of his own sentence, Philyaw argues.