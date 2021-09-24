OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 BRYANT AT NO. 7 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Mayo-Thompson Stadium, Fort Smith

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur

RECORDS Bryant 2-1; Fort Smith Northside 3-0

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has beaten Northside five consecutive times, including twice during the 2018 season. ... The Grizzlies ran for 450 yards a week ago against Springdale Har-Ber while the Hornets allowed 214 yards on the ground in its game at Longview (Texas). ... Quarterback Carson Burnett has completed 36 of 52 (69.2%) passes for 581 yards and 6 touchdowns this season for Bryant, which has won 14 consecutive 7A-Central Conference games. ... The last time Northside beat Bryant was on Sept. 23, 2016, when it rolled to a 29-0 victory.

NO. 2 CABOT AT LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman

RECORDS Cabot 3-0; Little Rock Catholic 1-2

NOTEWORTHY Cabot was off last week whereas Catholic was beaten 40-7 by Benton. ... The last time the teams played each other at War Memorial Stadium, the Rockets held on for a 28-26 win during the conference opener in 2019. ... Cabot utility back Braden Jay averages just over 214 yards of total offense per game. ... Quarterback Preston Scott has thrown for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns this season for Catholic. ... The Rockets play at No. 1 Bryant next week and host No. 7 Fort Northside on Oct. 8 before going to No. 3 North Little Rock on Oct. 15.

NO. 3 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur; Little Rock Central: George Shelton

RECORDS North Little Rock 3-0; Little Rock Central 0-3

NOTEWORTHY Quarterback Malachi Gober is completing 50% (35 of 70) of his passes in his first year as the starter for North Little Rock. ... Central has lost 13 games in a row to North Little Rock. The last time the Tigers took a game from their rivals was in 2007, a 7-0 decision. ... Only one other team in Class 7A has scored fewer points that Central's 28. Little Rock Southwest has put up just 19 points. ... Torrance Moore is averaging 6.0 yards per carry for North Little Rock. ... A loss would give Central an 0-4 start to a season for the first time since 2010.

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 4 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Daryl Patton; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 0-3; Conway 2-1

NOTEWORTHY Both teams were idle last week. ... This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams after last year's game as canceled because of covid-19 quarantining procedures. ... Conway is averaging 40.3 points compared to just 6.3 points for Southwest. The Wampus Cats are giving up 35.6 points while the Gryphons are allowing 43.3 points. ... Four Conway players have at least 102 yards receiving each, led by Manny Smith's 208 yards. ... Donovyn Omolo has tossed seven touchdowns total in the Wampus Cats' last two games.

NO. 5 BENTONVILLE AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Har-Ber Wildcat Stadium, Springdale

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood

RECORDS Bentonville 2-1; Springdale Har-Ber 0-3

NOTEWORTHY Har-Ber was spanked 45-6 by Bentonville last season. The Tigers have won the last four meetings. ... The Wildcats' 29-15 victory in 2016 was the last time Bentonville lost a 7A-West game. The Tigers have won their past 32 league contests. ... Cooper Smith has caught 17 passes for 202 yards and scored 2 touchdowns for Bentonville. ... Har-Ber's Luke Buchanan is fourth in the state in passing yards with 1,020. He's also thrown eight touchdowns, three each to Peyton McKee and Drue McClendon. ... The game is Bentonville's first road game.

WATSON CHAPEL AT NO. 6 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Watson Chapel: Jared Dutton: Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas

RECORDS Watson Chapel 0-2; Pulaski Academy 2-1

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy has outscored Watson Chapel 153-44 in the teams' past three matchups. ... The 1,071 yards passing thrown by Bruins' quarterback Charlie Fiser ranks second in the state behind the 1,084 yards thrown by Fayetteville's Bladen Fike. ... Watson Chapel will play its next two games a home. ... The Wildcats have given up 106 points in two games, including 60 a week ago against Camden Fairview. ... Pulaski Academy will step outside of the 5A-Central next week to travel to Liberty (Texas) Christian. Afterward, the Bruins will play consecutive conference games away from home.

NO. 8 LAKE HAMILTON AT MOUNTAIN HOME

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bomber Stadium, Mountain Home

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Mountain Home: Steve Ary

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 3-0; Mountain Home 1-2

NOTEWORTHY Mountain Home gave Lake Hamilton a scare last year before running out a gas in the second half of a 28-14 loss. The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime. ... The Wolves' Tevin Hughes leads the team in rushing, averaging 103 yards per game. He's also scored six touchdowns. ... Mountain Home entertains No. 9 Greenwood next week. Meanwhile, Lake Hamilton plays at Class 6A No. 3 Little Rock Parkview. ... Brady Barnett ran for 182 yards last week for the Bombers, who picked up their first victory of the season by beating Batesville 35-7.

MAUMELLE AT NO. 10 LR christian

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Warrior Field, Little Rock

COACHES Maumelle: Kirk Horton; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu

RECORDS Maumelle 1-3; Little Rock Christian 4-0

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones is second in Arkansas in rushing with 594 yards through four games. He's scored nine times. ... Maumelle's three losses have been by a combined eight points. ... Only one team in the state has scored more points that the 180 that Little Rock Christian has scored – Camden Fairview. The Cardinals have 189 points on the year. ... Roderick Watts had 8 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown last week for Maumelle. ... Sophomore Walker White is 48 of 79 (60.8%) for 724 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Warriors.