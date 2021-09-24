Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Sept. 24

• PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES, 1117 N. Palm St., invites the community to a Park and Praise Service for the 35th anniversary celebration of the pastors, William and Tonya Shaw, at 11 a.m. Sunday. This service will also be streaming on Facebook Live at Pleasant View Ministries. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. Those who attend are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Interested supporters who can't attend may also make donations via CashApp to $SHAWWA.

• BETHANY CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1923 S. Olive St., invites the community to the 17th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Renice L. and Mary Davis, at 10 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Leon Moss, an associate minister at Bethany Chapel. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed, including social distancing and wearing masks. This service will be streamed on Facebook Live at Bethany Chapel MBC. Interested supporters who can't attend may also make donations via CashApp to $lzzyD66.

• TRUTH AND LOVE WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 2006 W. 13th Ave., is holding a tent revival daily through Oct. 1 at noon and 8 p.m. The host evangelist/superintendent is Henry Hellums Sr. Participating ministers include Albert Clark of Memphis, Tyree Scott, Patrick Lockett, Curtis Phillips, all of Pine Bluff, Donald Perkins of Brinkley and Nathaniel Jones of Monticello.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its "Kingdom Building" program at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sunday. The speaker will be Wanda Murray, a member of New Community. The church is social distancing and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ushers give out masks and hand sanitizers are stationed at the doors.

• LAKESIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1500 S. Olive St., is inviting the community to join the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a meal. Drive-through hot tamale meals will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. A child's plate is $8, adult plate $10, and family serving $30 (for two adults and two children), according to a news release.

• GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 2 pm. Oct. 3 on the front lawn of the church. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall, according to a news release. Everyone is welcomed to attend. Participants are asked to bring animals on leashes or in carriers. The Arkansas Search Dog Association will bring their dogs. Donations will be accepted to benefit the association and gifts of dog and cat foods/treats are welcomed to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society.

