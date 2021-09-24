PODCAST: Previewing Southwest Classic, weekend predictions

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones take a look at Saturday's matchup between No. 16 Arkansas and No. 7 Texas A&M, and give their predictions for that game and other SEC games this weekend.

Clay also remembers his friend Floyd Sagely, a two-sport star at Arkansas in the 1950s who died earlier this week.

