Saturday's Powerball jackpot 10th largest in game history, lottery officials say

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $523 million for Saturday night’s drawing — the 10th largest in game history, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The jackpot will continue to grow if no one claims the winning ticket, according to a news release.

Proceeds from game sales in Arkansas drive money for scholarships, the release states. Since 2009, the state lottery has raised more than $1 billion in scholarship proceeds and given more than 650,000 scholarships, according to lottery officials.

People who wish to purchase a Powerball ticket may ask for a computer-generated ticket at a participating retailer, or may pick their own numbers. Each play is $2; a Power Play, which multiplies any non-jackpot prizes won, can be purchased for an additional $1, according to the release.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Powerball website.