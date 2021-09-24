Saturday's Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling event to restrict some roads, bridges in Little Rock area

Access to some roads and bridges in the Little Rock area will be restricted Saturday because of a cycling event.

The Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour of Central Arkansas is expected to draw 2,800 riders of all ages, organizers say. Attendees are expected from throughout Arkansas, 30 other states and five countries.

Road and bridge closures and high cycling traffic areas will be:

• Big Dam Bridge: Access will be restricted to participants from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

• Two Rivers Bridge: Access will be restricted to participants from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and River Mountain Road will have restricted access from 5:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock: The street will be closed from 4 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

• La Harpe Boulevard, westbound, between East Markham Street and Cantrell Road: Street closed from 6 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

• Rebsamen Park Road: Congested from 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

• Arkansas 300 from Barrett Road through Roland: Congested from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cyclists will ride anywhere between 10 and 100 miles. The full route includes Little Rock, North Little Rock, and elsewhere in Pulaski and Perry counties. The starting line is Riverfront Drive and Willow Street in North Little Rock, and riders will show up as early as 6 a.m. The finish line will be the entry area at Willow Street and Riverfront Drive.

Food, drink and entertainment for participants and spectators will be available at the North Shore River Walk Park near the finish line, sponsored by the Argenta Arts Council. Along the 100-mile route itself, volunteers will staff aid stations at geographic points.

Proceeds from the cycling event benefit the Big Dam Bridge Foundation, which promotes the use, support and preservation of the bridge for health, fitness, cultural and recreational activities.

More information is available at thebigdambridge100.com.