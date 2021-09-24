SOFTBALL

Razorbacks open SEC play at Tennessee

The teams that finished 1-2 in the SEC softball standings didn't meet in the regular season last year, but defending regular-season champion Arkansas travels to take on Florida for a three-game series April 15-17, as the league announced the conference schedule on Thursday.

The Razorbacks will host LSU (March 25-27), Auburn (April 8-10), Kentucky (April 15-17) and South Carolina (April 29-May 1). They will play at Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Florida. Arkansas won't face perennial-power Alabama, Missouri, Georgia or Mississippi State during the regular season.

The Razorbacks, who won their first SEC title a year ago and hosted their first NCAA super regional, lost five position players who were in the starting lineup for the NCAA Tournament to graduation along with pitcher Autumn Storms. They've added pitcher/designated player Chenice Delce (Tulsa), pitcher Callie Turner (Tennessee), outfielder KB Sides (Alabama) and catcher Taylor Ellworth (Texas) in the offseason through the transfer portal.

Arkansas opens league play March 18 against the Lady Vols in Knoxville. The teams did not play in the regular season last season, but Tennessee eliminated the Razorbacks from the SEC Tournament.

The SEC Tournament is set for May 10-14 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Bogle Park is scheduled to host the tournament in 2023.

-- Paul Boyd

SOCCER

Arkansas women earn OT win

Anna Podojil scored her sixth goal of the season in the 97th minute Thursday to give the University of Arkansas women's team (7-2, 2-0 SEC) a 1-0 overtime victory over Texas A&M (5-2-1, 1-1) in College Station, Texas.

Forward Parker Goins got things going for the Razorbacks in the 97th minute, heading the ball toward the top of the box, where midfielder Kayloa McKeon was waiting. She headed the ball back to Goins, who shot it toward Podojil inside the 6-yard box. Podojil then put the ball in the upper-right portion of the net.

Goins led the team with six shots. The goal was Podojil's 27th of her career and it extended the Razorbacks' winning streak to seven matches. They've also won four consecutive over the Aggies.

Arkansas returns to Fayetteville to face Ole Miss at 1 p.m. Sunday.

ASU women win in OT

A goal in the 99th minute by Aliyah Williamson gave the Arkansas State University women's team (5-3-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) a 2-1 overtime victory over Georgia Southern (6-4-1, 1-1) on Thursday in Jonesboro.

The Eagles scored first, getting a goal from Megan Przybysz in the 53rd minute on an assist from Olivia Durham. Sarah Sodoma scored in the 71st minute on an assist from Haley Husted to tie the match before Williamson's third goal of the season won it for ASU with 21 seconds left in the first overtime period.

BASKETBALL

UALR men release nonconference schedule

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock's men's basketball team released its complete non-conference schedule Thursday afternoon, featuring six games at the Jack Stephens Center.

The Trojans will begin their season Nov. 9 when they host Southern Illinois, and after a pair of games against non-Division I opponents, UALR will visit Loyola Marymount for its first road contest.

After heading to Florida for the Jacksonville Classic, the Trojans are scheduled for three consecutive road games -- the run will be capped when UALR goes to Fayetteville on Dec. 4 to play the University of Arkansas in the first official meeting between the two programs.

The Trojans then head into Sun Belt Conference play with three of their final four non-conference games in Little Rock, highlighted by a visit from Missouri State on Dec. 8, which has beaten UALR in eight of nine all-time matchups.

The lone road contest in that last stretch is the latest installment of the Governor's I-40 Showdown when the the Trojans go to Conway to face Central Arkansas on Dec. 14. UALR has won its last two games against the Bears.

UALR begins its conference season Dec. 30 with a game against Georgia Southern at the Jack Stephens Center.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech wins in Magnolia

Brianna Merkel had a team-high 22 assists and 10 digs to lead Arkansas Tech University (9-3, 3-0 Great American Conference) to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Southern Arkansas University (4-9, 0-3) on Thursday at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

Tymber Riley had a match-high 12 kills for the Golden Suns, while Kaitlynn Bradley had a match-high six blocks and Madison Grantham had a match-high three service aces. Victoria White led the Muleriders with 11 kills and 10 digs, while Morgan Schuster had a match-high 25 assists.

In other Great American Conference action Thursday, Kayla Steinmeyer had a match-high 23 kills to lead Ouachita Baptist University (5-9, 1-2) to a 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 30-32, 16-14 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (6-8, 1-2) in Arkadelphia. Lexie Castillow had a match-high 35 digs for the Tigers and Kellen Church added a match-high 34 assists. Jamie Agnew led UAM with 17 kills and Taylor Crighton had 19 digs. .... Skyler McKinnon hit a team-hgih 15 kills to lead Harding University (7-3, 3-0) to a 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17 victory over Henderson State University (11-4, 1-2) in Arkadelphia. Emma Winiger had a match-high 36 digs for the Bisons and Sarah Morehead added 53 assists. Violeta Mendoza Quintana led Henderson State with 17 kills, Makenzie Thoman had 23 digs and Taylor Scalzi had a team-high 19 assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services