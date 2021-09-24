Student in van among eight traffic fatalities

Four people died Thursday in road crashes, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Two people, including a child, died in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday on U.S. 167 in Batesville, according to one report.

Tammy J. Gardner, 55, of Hardy was driving a 2019 Ford Exposition van south around 5:53 a.m. when it was struck by a northbound 2016 GMC Sierra that had traveled into the southbound lanes, the report said. Gardner and the child were killed, the report said.

Another child in the van and Cody L. Conboy, 20, of Greenbrier, the driver of the GMC, were injured.

According to a Facebook post by Stars Academy in Batesville, the van was a Medicaid transport and the children were students in the therapeutic early intervention program.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the state police report.

A 43-year-old Amity woman died in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday on Arkansas 8 in Clark County, according to a state police report.

Norma Barkman was driving west in a 2018 Hyundai Elantra at 12:30 a.m. when she swerved to avoid something in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, the report said. The Elantra ran into the right side ditch for about 160 feet before hitting a stump and catching fire, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

An 86-year-old Malvern man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at U.S. 67 and Midway Road in Donaldson, according to another state police report.

Doyle Watson was driving a 2021 GMC pickup around 11:05 a.m. when he pulled out of Midway Road onto U.S. 67 and into the path of a 2019 Mack truck that was traveling south on U.S. 67, the report said.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Michael Jones, 56, of Arkadelphia, the driver of the Mack truck, was injured in the crash.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, the report said.

Two Helena-West Helena men died Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle crash on Levee Road in Helena, according to a state police report.

Harry Robinson, 61, and Lawrence Bowman Jr., 60, were riding in a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup traveling south about 6:34 p.m., the report said. Robinson, the driver, lost control of the pickup, which ran off the right side of the road and flipped, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Little Rock woman died Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 13 at U.S. 67 in McRae, according to a state police report.

Cormya Murray, 18, was driving a 1999 Ford Taurus about 6:54 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign while making a left turn onto Arkansas 13 from a northbound ramp off U.S. 67 and was hit by a 2021 Ford F-250 that was traveling south on the state highway, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 34-year-old Hot Springs woman died Tuesday morning when she walked into the path of a pickup on Arkansas 22 in Charleston, according to a state police report.

Kristin Lee was walking east on the westbound fog line on the highway when a westbound 2013 Ford F-150 approached, the report said. The truck moved into the center turning lane to avoid Lee but then she walked into the roadway and into the path of the truck, which struck her with the passenger side mirror, the report said.

Lee was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, where she died, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the incident were cloudy and dry, according to the report.