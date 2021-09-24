Sections
Super Quiz: ------ of the --------

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. A local magistrate empowered to perform marriages.

  2. Not special; average or ordinary.

  3. A right guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

  4. Being off the beaten track.

  5. Impossible to even contemplate.

  6. The highest degree of development of a thing at a particular time.

  7. Process by which organisms that are best adapted evolve.

  8. The person a lot of people are discussing/gossiping about.

  9. A person who inspires others to join in the spirit of festivity.

ANSWERS:

  1. Justice of the peace

  2. Run of the mill

  3. Freedom of the press

  4. Out of the way

  5. Out of the question

  6. State of the art

  7. Survival of the fittest

  8. Talk of the town

  9. Life of the party

