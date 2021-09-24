Super Quiz: ------ of the

A local magistrate empowered to perform marriages.
Not special; average or ordinary.
A right guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Being off the beaten track.
Impossible to even contemplate.
The highest degree of development of a thing at a particular time.
Process by which organisms that are best adapted evolve.
The person a lot of people are discussing/gossiping about.
A person who inspires others to join in the spirit of festivity.
ANSWERS:
Justice of the peace
Run of the mill
Freedom of the press
Out of the way
Out of the question
State of the art
Survival of the fittest
Talk of the town
Life of the party