Tickets on sale for UAM sports induction class

Tickets to the University of Arkansas at Monticello Sports Hall of Fame banquet are available for purchase.

Space and ticket availability are limited for the event, to be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Green Room of the University Center on campus.

Tickets are being sold for $25 each and can be purchased either by check written to UAM Athletics and mailed to UAM Athletics, Attn.: Catie Lusby, P.O. Box 3499, Monticello, AR 71656, or by cash at the door upon entry to the event.

Those interested in attending are asked to contact Lusby at (870) 460-1157 or lusbyc@uamont.edu. The recommended attire is semi-formal.

A reception at the Chancellor's House, starting at 5 p.m., will precede the event.

Members of the hall's classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored. The 2020 honorees are football standouts Kevin Craft (1997-2000) and John Tatum (1976-81), the 2010 softball team and 1985-86 men's basketball team. Gay and Grant Pace were named 2020 Spirit Award winners.

The 2021 honorees include baseball great Corey Wood (2014-16), football stars Jerry Bingham (1976-80) and Art Kaufman (1976-80) and softball record setter Julie Bowen (1999-2002).

Tim and Roxanne Smith are this year's Spirit Award honorees.