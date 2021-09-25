Alabama ruling protecting shooting files creates stir

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a sheriff ’s office did not have to turn over records about a fatal shooting by a deputy, a ruling that broadly interpreted an exemption for investigative records and prompted a sharply worded dissent by the court’s chief justice.

“ With one sweeping stroke, today’s decision spells the end of public access to law-enforcement records that are connected in any way to an investigation,” Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote. “I cannot sit idly by while this Court shrinks a legal right of the people of Alabama to the vanishing point. And I especially cannot do so when that shrinkage flies in the face of text and precedent,” he added. Parker was the lone dissent to the ruling Lagniappe, a weekly news outlet, had filed a lawsuit after being denied records related to the 2017 shooting of motorist Jonathan Victor. The incident was investigated by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit and a grand jury cleared Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Matt Hunady in the shooting. Hunady shot Victor after a one-car accident in which Victor ran off the interstate.

Officials did show video taken from the body camera of the deputy who shot Victor and video from a bystander to news outlets after the grand jury decision. Fox10 reported Victor continued to approach Hunady and several other deputies while in a shooting stance despite multiple commands to stand down. No gun was found on Victor or in his car, but he had a pair of scissors and investigators said his wrists were bleeding.

Lagniappe had sought records including dash camera, body camera, and third-party video; the audio from any 911 calls or radio communications; photographs from the scene; autopsy records; and communications such as emails, text messages, and other forms of messaging.

On Friday, justices upheld a lower court’s ruling in favor of the Baldwin County sheriff’s office denying the records to Lagniappe, saying they fall under an exemption for investigative records.