No. 16 Arkansas downs No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10, breaks nine-game skid to Aggies

Montaric Brown's interception of a Bumper Pool tipped pass in in the fourth quarter led to Cam Little's 24-yard field goal to help No. 16 Arkansas break a nine-game losing streak to No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

With Arkansas leading 17-10, Brown's interception at the Texas A&M 33 was upheld on review. The Hogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) then drove deeper inside Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1) territory where Little nailed his field goal with 8:39 remaining.

The two teams then traded punts until the Razorbacks stopped the Aggies on a fourth-down play when defensive lineman Tre Williams drew a holding call while sacking Zach Calzada. The Razorbacks took over at the A&M 42, where KJ Jefferson returned from an apparent leg injury in the third quarter and converted a third-and-9 pass play to Warren Thompson for 10 yards to sustain the drive.

The Razorbacks carried a 17-3 lead into intermission, but Texas A&M got to within a touchdown when Isaiah Spiller outraced the Arkansas defense to the end zone on a 67-yard score with 7:51 left in the third quarter.

Jefferson limped off the field after throwing an incompletion following the A&M score and was replaced by Malik Hornsby.

AJ Green's tackle-busting reception from Jefferson resulted in a 48-yard touchdown to put the Razorbacks ahead 17-0 before A&M's Seth Small closed the half with a 49-yard field goal.

Arkansas took a 10-0 first-quarter lead on Little's 46-yard field goal and Jefferson's pass found Treylon Burks in stride for an 85-yard touchdown.

The Razorbacks now travel to Athens, Ga., to meet No. 2 Georgia next Saturday.

First Quarter

A&M’s Isaiah Spiller ran for 11 yards at left end on the game’s first play and Zach Calzada’s 5-yard scramble moved the chains on 3rd and 4 before the Aggies punted to the 14. Trelon Smith ran for 16, 15 and 12 yards on the first 3 snaps to reach the A&M 47. Treylon Burks caught a 23-yard pass. The Hogs stalled at the 29 and Cam Little’s 46-yard FG was good. The Aggies notched three first downs. Spiller wriggled out of tackles on a 19-yard catch and H-back Max Wright bounced through tackles for 8. The series reached the Arkansas 34 before a false start and Greg Brooks Jr.’s 6-yard TFL. Nik Constantinou punted into the end zone. Arkansas got a false start, then KJ Jefferson stood in the pocket and took a hit from Jayden Peevy while delivering an 85-yard TD to Burks past CB Myles Jones. Texas A&M notched one first down before punting. Warren Thompson connected with Burks on a 27-yard double-pass on the final play of the quarter.

Second Quarter

AJ Green broke 3 tackles on a short pass then showed his sprinter’s speed while turning a 2nd and 4 into a 49-yard touchdown. Texas A&M moved the chains on two Devon Achane runs, then a false start, illegal touch and holding call created 2nd and 25. Grant Morgan broke up a pass and the Aggies punted. Arkansas had its first 3 and out. A&M started at its 45. On 3rd and 10, Greg Brooks Jr. was called for pass interference on a 2-yard throw. Montaric Brown and John Ridgeway had a 4-yard TFL, then Tre Williams sacked Zach Calzada for a 3-yard loss. KJ Jefferson had a 19-yard run and a 21-yard back-shoulder strike to Tyson Morris, then Tyreek Chappell was flagged for defensive pass interference against Treylon Burks. A holding call sent Arkansas back to the A&M 43. Burks brought in a 22-yard pass, then Aaron Hansford stopped Trelon Smith on 4th and 1. The Aggies used a series of short passes to reach Arkansas territory and Seth Small came on for a 49-yard FG. The Razorbacks kneeled to close out their 17-3 halftime edge.

Third Quarter

KJ Jefferson’s 9-yard keeper set up a first down but the Hogs stopped there and Reid Bauer punted 45 yards to the Texas A&M 22. Grant Morgan tackled Devon Achane for a 6-yard loss on a swing pass. Hayden Henry sacked Zach Calzada on 3rd down. Arkansas started at its 45. The Hogs went 3 and out, then T.J. Hammonds ran into punt returner Ainias Smith at the 10 for a 15-yard infraction. Henry had a 2-yard TFL before Isaiah Spiller broke free up the middle for a 67-yard TD. Jefferson limped while throwing incomplete. Malik Hornsby entered at QB and ran for 16 yards. Defensive offsides nullified a muffed-mesh fumble and huge loss. The Hogs reached the Texas A&M 47 before going backward. The Aggies got one first down on back-to-back 8-yard gains. An illegal receiver downfield penalty and a Calzada stumble for a 10-yard sack for Tre Williams sunk the series. Trelon Smith broke a trap play on 2nd and 8 for 19 yards on the final play of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Malik Hornsby corralled a muffed snap for a 5-yard loss. Reid Bauer punted 45 yards and the Aggies were penalized for holding. Ainias Smith grabbed a 23-yard pass from Zach Calzada. Bumper Pool tipped a pass and Montaric Brown made a diving interception that was upheld on review. Dominique Johnson rushed for 16 yards. Johnson converted 3rd and 2. Hornsby handed to Treylon Burks who looked to pass, then ran for 14 yards to the 7. Hornsby’s keeper reached the 1. After a false start, Blake Kern couldn’t come down with Hornsby’s rollout pass in the end zone. Cam Small made a 24-yard FG. Texas A&M’s series was blown up by a holding call vs. Tre Williams. KJ Jefferson re-entered and the Hogs converted a daring 3rd and 9 on Warren Thompson’s 10-yard catch. Arkansas DE Tre Williams drew another holding penalty on 4th down as Calzada threw incomplete. Rocket Sanders and Jefferson had chain-moving runs, and the Razorbacks knelt to end the game.