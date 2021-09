ATKINS 24, BAPTIST PREP 23

A late rally wasn't enough for Baptist Prep (3-1, 0-1 3A-4) to stay unbeaten.

Atkins (2-1, 1-0) led 24-7 in the fourth quarter before the Eagles scored 16 points over the final 11 minutes to inch closer. Davis Rusher did have 116 yards receiving for Baptist Prep.