BENTON 49, RUSSELLVILLE 10

BENTON -- Benton (1-2, 1-0 6A-West) cruised to a victory over Russellville (3-1, 0-1) in the conference opener.

Benton quarterback Stran Smith ran for a touchdown and threw for two more in the first quarter. Teammate Casey Johnson had a rushing touchdown to secure a 28-3 lead that Russellville never recovered from.

Smith would finish the game with three passing touchdowns and one rushing for the Panthers.