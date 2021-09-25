BEST OF THE WEB

Here some selected comments this week from the message boards at wholehogsports.com.

Arkansas is 3-0 for the first time since 2016? What can fans be unhappy about?

coloradohog: Hearing some grumbling around the state: “We do not have the players like other SEC programs (really?).” “KJ Jefferson can’t pass like Ole Miss QB (few can).” And so on. … I just wanted to remind everyone where we were just one season and three games ago. Remember Western Kentucky and other similar powerhouses came into Razorback Stadium and ran the Razorbacks off the field? We all stated that the main thing we wanted to see was improvement. Well, wow, there has certainly been improvement. Is it enough to beat A&M Saturday? I tend to think not, but will certainly not be surprised if they do.

ClayHenry: The other aspect of this, I believe they will make much improvement. Sam Pittman has said several times we aren’t where we are going to be in a year or two. I tend to think you have only seen the tip of the iceberg in the development of KJ Jefferson. He is supremely talented.

HogDoctor: Agree! KJ misses some passes but that will improve. He’s still young without a lot of experience. We have to be patient and let him grow. Tough doing that in the toughest division in college football! We are not a finished product and will struggle some against the big boys … just need to keep recruiting and developing the entire roster.

eaglehog5: I can’t hear those grumblings from where I am(Missouri). I do think that if I turn my head to the east, I can hear a few coming from across the river.

armyhog: Our Hogs are playing tough-nosed and show fight. That’s the first part of a rebuild. The players believe they can win. Coach will get the best out of our Hogs this season. The most talented teams don’t always win!

cardshogs: After what this program has been through, any grumbling about the team right now says more about the grumbler than about the team.

neastarkie: Fans can be such idiots and jerks. We are one season removed from back to back 2-10 seasons with 0 SEC wins … Last year, though we were much better, we went 3-7. Now fans are moaning because our very good QB isn’t Tom Brady.

Rpalm: Come on all, we are all fans! We all see the passes may be off a bit but they are winning and (Jefferson) is a sophomore. Stop grading him as a pro. He will learn and improve just like from last year to this year. We all need to keep looking forward and stop grading from the past. I am all in and love the current team, so much better then two years ago.

neastarkie: For two weeks in a row the other QB has missed several open receivers. I didn’t see enough of the A&M game to know if that QB did the same thing, but it sure concerns me.

guyinhawaii: We were fortunate against Texas. They missed three or four wide open receivers which could have been TDs. A&M will hit those passes as well as Ole Miss and ‘Bama.”

hogq: I agree. It’s an issue. We’ve seen it the past two games where we have receivers who have beaten our defense deep but the QB has missed them. We’ll face QBs that won’t miss. Have to get that corrected.

ricepig1: How many times did the QB have a perfect pocket and wasn’t under some pressure which made him throw it before/after he wanted? I can only think of one against Texas where he just flat out missed him while having time. We aren’t perfect with our deep coverage, but I’m not as concerned as both Texas and Ga. Southern QBs/RBs were their strengths.

southpaw: Lighten up folks. We are 3-0 and ranked. Some of you act like our past 10 years have been like Alabama’s. Covering speedy, shifty receivers isn’t as easy as it looks. A better pass rush always helps. Have y’all noticed our receivers get open, too?

daytonabeachhog: The safeties and defensive backs were caught peeking in versus teams that are 90% run. If we play Mississippi State and they break off a 50-yard run, that doesn’t necessarily mean Odom needs to put eight in the box, either. Coach Odom focused his scheme on each particular opponents’ strengths, which simply means the probability of success is low … What bothers me is when an offense puts up 630 yards (366 by the QB) and fans complain about the backup not being the starter.

youdaman: Well, no way not to notice that the secondary is the most suspect part of our defense and can get us in trouble quickly if they continue to get beat deep. I believe we will have a good Plan for the Aggies. Now we have to execute it because points are going to be scarce this week and you can’t give away points.

elihogs: Lifelong Razorback fan here… But I’m worried. These next four games could all be losses. In fact, I’d be thrilled to win even one. A 4-3 record after seven games would be fabulous … I worry, though, at what the fan reaction will be if we lose all four. … all bandwagons are loaded with … “brilliant sports minds” that’ll hop off and turn on a coach and a team in a second when things go bad. Hang on folks, these next four are gonna be brutal. Embrace our growth.

neastarkie: No doubt you’re right. Had our three wins been nail-biters the expectations might be lower. However, by winning easily, especially over Texas, and getting into the top 20, the fans are probably already spoiled. I expected six wins before the season started, but I’m already thinking eight. Probably dangerous. We face a gauntlet.

guyinhawaii: Needless worry. Hogs continue to roll. This is a special season with exceptional players and legendary coaching staff. It shall be a very memorable and cherished season. Enjoy the ride!

neastarkie: I so hope you’re right. What scares me is that I agree with you. So I’m worried about not being worried. Such is the life of a Hog fan tasting success again after a long drought.

danny: …We’re playing the nation’s No. 7 team this coming weekend and just about every one posting here thinks the Hogs will win. The Ags field the nation’s top defense after playing three easy games, one on the road. But, did you watch their first half against the Lobos? The Ags looked better than ‘Bama.

Jeremy: In the words of the sage prophet, Bobby McFerrin…“Don’t worry, be happy.”

georgiahawg: I am not worried about fan reaction. Most fans know these upcoming four games are brutal and we could lose all of them, but that was the old Hogs. This team is better than those Hogs we have seen the last 10 years. They will continue to play hard and our defense and offense are clicking on all cylinders. The other teams need to be worrying about the Hogs coming after them. Texas found out about our Hogs. I think we will be at least 5-2 after the next four weeks.

Posters discuss the game Saturday with Texas A&M …

ClayHenry: Will A&M be able to stop the run without playing nickel and strong safety in the box? That’s the key to this game. Arkansas has 11 TDs rushing in three games. If this trend continues, it will be an outstanding season.

thehuntinhog: They will if we run side to side.

ClayHenry: There is no rule on where you must run.

thehuntinhog: You’re correct, but there is a direction that is more effective.

youdaman: This will the best front seven we’ve seen. Big and fast. I would run straight ahead to make them take us on head up. We run east-west they will be all over us probably.

tennhawg: Miss-direction plays when we’re on offense will oftentimes slow down a fast-tempo defense. It’s a scheme that’s old as dirt but still effective.

eurohog: Line-on-line will be key. This is going to be classic football. It will be loud no matter who has the ball, so discipline by the offensive line will be important. We may have a slight advantage in our defensive line and linebackers vs. their offensive line compared to the opposite.

ricemab54: We used to own the Aggies. During SWC play. We had a substantial lead in team-to-team victories. Petrino regularly beat the Aggies. Our bad record against them recently was a direct result of poor coaching by Smith, Bielema and Morris. I think that the Hogs beat A&M in a close game. Georgia will probably beat us. We outscore Ole Miss and exact revenge and dominate Auburn.

Winning feels better than the alternative …

twobitboar: Anyone else noticing how much nicer the atmosphere is on the board since the team has greatly improved? We’ll certainly lose some games but the atmosphere here seems so much lighter since we’re at least competitive…

adgebg: Interesting observation. It seems we are less grumpy and more civil when the Hogs win. We are doing our level best in pursuit of world peace.

Fans predict the score of Saturday’s big game against Texas A&M …

LDhog: It’s our time to shine. Hogs 28, Aggies 14.

hawgring: I’m tired of losing my annual bet with an A&M graduate friend every year for the past several years. Hogs upset the Aggies 27-24 this year.

swinebeforepearls: I was present at the last victory over the Aggies and I’ll be there for this one. Hogs, 30-21.

holdenhogfield: I really have no idea, but I’m really sick of losing to them, and this coach — this team — seem to have a bit of magic about them. Hogs 31-30, we stuff a 2-point conversion to end the game.

georgiahawg: Hogs win 20-17 in OT No. 1. Only fitting this goes to OT. We make a 37-yard FG in OT and then they turn the ball over.

coloradohog: Last week, most on here got it rather close. The game this week is a different animal as is the team we are playing. It would be smart to wait until we know more about our O-line players that are out, but then I have never been accused of being very smart and these are for fun anyway. I think the Hogs will hang with the Aggies pretty good. I think both defenses are better than the offenses. I am also pretty sure that our O-line is not good enough to push A&M around which means the run game must have help from the pass. I think that is where the difference will come. Hogs 17, A&M 28.

harleyhawgidson: 27-17. Hogs finally get it done in Jerry World.

hogstetrician: Hogs win “comfortably.” 28-20

eurohog: Their QB and O-line are not at a level to challenge for the SEC championship this year. Their defense is good, but with all of the options we have in our offensive arsenal, this should be the year we finally break through. Arkansas 27 - Texas A&M 20.

stillgreghog: Heart says: Hogs 31 Aggies 24. Not going to put in what my head says, just going with my heart.

oklahog: It feels like an Aggie win, 30-24, if both Dalton Wagner and Ricky Stromberg are out. I think they are worth 10 points, though, and will call a 34-30 win for UA, hoping that they play.

neastarkie: I think this is the year we end their streak of good luck. I think we’re the better team, although I’m worried if Stromberg and Wagner are out. But I’m a homer so I’ll say Ark 31, A&M 24.

dghog: With Stromberg and Wagner out, it will be a tough game. Aggies 28, Hogs 24.

hogsrus: 4 and 0 is the number that will be important come Saturday night…

bayouhog: Aggie QB gets knocked out of game on a scramble . Hogs intercept backup three times to defeat A$M, 31-18!

bballhawg: A Hog owns this place and we should not be losing to these games like we have been. We will take what is ours. 29-24, Hogs.

youdaman: Hogs 23-17… defense will win this one IMO.

white25: Ark 33, TAMU 32. The Hogs “flip the script’’ …

Snout: Aggies get up on us by a couple of TD’s and then the 4th quarter is ours. UA 31, A&M 27.

hogbacker: Slower paced game. Hogs 24, A&M 21. Turnovers will be the difference.

suigeneris: Hogs run well enough to keep A&M honest, then hit a couple of big plays over the top. Hogs 24, aTm 20.

lilhog: Tough game to pick. We must have a near perfect game or get some serious breaks against a very good Aggie team. We pull out a close one 27-24…

armyhog: Hogs win, 28-13. No overtime. No late drama. Our defense takes care of business and our offense makes enough plays to control the clock and convert in the red zone. The streak ends. Hogs start 4-0 on the season!

SWHog: Enough is enough! We find a way to win this one — a tough, hard fought game. Hogs 27, Aggies 24.

eaglehog5: Hogs 20, A$m 17. We finally win the squeaker.

bikehog23: Low scoring game. Two good defenses. Hogs, 17-13.