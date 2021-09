BISMARCK 26, GENOA CENTRAL 20

BISMARCK -- Ian Smith's three touchdown passes helped guide Bismarck (4-0, 1-0 3A-5) past Genoa Central (2-2, 0-1).

Braden Efird was on the receiving end for two of those touchdowns, and Tony Weeks caught the other. Bo Bates also reached the end zone for the Lions.