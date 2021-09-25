Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather The Article Story ideas Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

BRIARCREST (TENN.) 42, HARDING ACADEMY 27

Today at 2:38 a.m.

BRIARCREST (TENN.) 42, HARDING ACADEMY 27

SEARCY -- Kade Smith threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns, but Harding Academy (3-2) took the loss against Briarcrest (Tenn.).

Jackson Fox had 7 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.

Print Headline: BRIARCREST (TENN.) 42, HARDING ACADEMY 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT