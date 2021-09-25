BRIARCREST (TENN.) 42, HARDING ACADEMY 27
SEARCY -- Kade Smith threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns, but Harding Academy (3-2) took the loss against Briarcrest (Tenn.).
Jackson Fox had 7 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.
