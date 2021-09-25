Calendar 9-25-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Public Lands Day cleanup set near Dumas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District field office at Arkansas Post will host a park cleanup day at the Jardis Point Day Use Area near Dumas from 8 a.m. until noon Sept. 25. A complimentary lunch will be provided. The event is organized as part of National Public Lands Day, a nationwide cleanup effort that unites thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands, according to a news release. Interested volunteers will help USACE personnel refurbish the picnic areas and collect litter from around the park. Details: Arkansas Post field office, (870) 548-2291 or ceswl-pa@usace.army.mil.

ASC sets Teen Minecraft Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will provide youth 12-17 an opportunity to work with glassmith Olivia Valentine in a Minecraft lampworking workshop at The ARTSpace on Main from 1–4 p.m. Sept. 25. This technique is a type of glasswork using a torch to melt glass. The registration fee is $55 for center members and $65 for non-members. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes.

Grand Prairie arts festival seeks entries

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will accept entries in the Visual Art Competition for adults and children at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. This professional juried competition will celebrate its 67th year this fall, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. The arts center will receive entries Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artists' reception/open house will be held Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open Oct. 1-28. Entries may be picked up Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the news release. Artists may register their works online and see guidelines and other information at www.grandprairiearts.com.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Hispanic Heritage Month event set

The community is invited to join the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., with a meal. Drive-through hot tamale meals will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. A child's plate is $8, adult plate $10, and family serving $30 (for two adults and two children), according to a news release.

Pleasant View honors pastors

Pleasant View Ministries, 1117 N. Palm St., invites the community to a Park and Praise Service for the 35th anniversary celebration of the pastors, William and Tonya Shaw, at 11 a.m. Sunday. This service will also be streaming on Facebook Live at Pleasant View Ministries. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. Those who attend are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Bethany Chapel honors pastor, wife

Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., invites the community to the 17th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Renice L. and Mary Davis, at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest minister will be Leon Moss, a retiree from Evergreen Packaging, a veteran and associate minister at Bethany Chapel. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed, including social distancing and wearing masks. This service will be streamed on Facebook Live at Bethany Chapel MBC.

New Community hosts program

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host its "Kingdom Building" program at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. The speaker will be Wanda Murray, a member of New Community. The church is social distancing and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ushers give out masks and hand sanitizers are stationed at the doors.

Through Sunday Sept. 26

UAPB, Beyoncé and JAY-Z scholarship available

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is among Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive the About Love Scholarship. In partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and JAY-Z's philanthropic initiatives -- BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation -- launched the scholarship. The scholarship application period opened Sept. 10 and closes at 10:59 p.m. Sept. 26. Students must meet eligibility requirements and apply at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=SAihSEDHOE2CgHwdCvICQsnH29y2nutGlQw2MLAcEX1URUZJR1ZKTjlFM1JJWlMzUFBYOFBXNlVHTS4u.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 26

'Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On' auditions set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On," Sept. 26-28. This is the center's biennial variety show fundraiser, according to a news release. People 16 and older will have the opportunity to show their talents with a collection of well-known Broadway and mainstream hits. Proceeds benefit the center's youth theater programming. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building. Those wishing to audition must be available for all performances. Details: asc701.org.

Monday, Sept. 27

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Connor Middle School Library, accorrding to a news release. The agenda includes the annual report to the public, covid-19 mask mandate review, public comments or questions, awards and honors, the 2021-2022 budget, invoices and financial statement, and minority teacher and administrator recruitment plan. Details: McGehee School District, (870) 222-3670.

NARFE slates meeting

The National Association of Active and Federal Employees, (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Delos McCauley, a retired engineer and missionary who served in Africa and Nepal, will present a pictorial program featuring birds from Jefferson County. A light lunch will be served, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

JRMC plans booster shots

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic to give the Pfizer booster shots. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the White Hall Community Center. The booster shots are available to people who have had their last Pfizer vaccine six months ago. Participants should bring their vaccine cards. Boosters are also available weekdays at Jefferson Regional Healthworks, 4747 Dusty Lake Drive, in the Watson Chapel community, according to a news release. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boosters are recommended for certain populations including people 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, people aged 18-64 with underlying medical conditions, and people aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for covid-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting. Details: jrmc.org or https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Parks and Recreation set listening forum

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a listening forum from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The department will gather feedback from the public on how to improve city parks and recreational facilities, according to a news release. The listening panel will include members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, city council, and the mayor. Residents are invited to attend and share the type of parks, youth initiatives, sports programs, fun activities, and green spaces they would like to see in Pine Bluff.

Master Gardeners training registration ends

Registration is open for the 2021 Jefferson County Master Gardeners Online Training Program. The first step to becoming a Master Gardener is to complete the 40 hours Basic Master Gardeners Training. This year the training course will be online starting Oct. 15. The deadline to register is Sept. 30. This virtual training is self-paced and participants will have until Dec. 15 to complete the course, according to a news release.To request a Master Gardener application or for details, people may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033 or email Kurt Beaty, Jefferson County extension agent, at kbeaty@uada.edu.

Deadline set for Delta Leadership Institute forms

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2022 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. Those interested can apply through Sept. 30 at dra.gov/leadership. DLI is an extensive, nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The 2022 Executive Academy class will include approximately 30 fellows from each of the eight DRA states, according to an Aug. 5 news release. Details: Delta Regional Authority, (662) 624-8600 or https://dra.gov/.

Friday, Oct. 1

Stay-N-School skating event to feature actress

The Stay-N-School Skate Jam will feature actress Vanessa Simmons on Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Skateland, 3214 Old Warren Road. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Children 6 and older may attend and must be accompanied by an adult. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be enforced. Tickets are $8 in advance and $11 at the door, according to a news release. Simmons will serve as an empowerment speaker and dance battle judge. Other guests will be Comedians Crystal Powell, Walter "Walt Da Wizard Miller, and DJ Tay B, according to the release. Tickets are available at the Record Rack in Jefferson Square Shopping Center.

Through Friday, Oct. 1

Wildland Fire Suppression forms available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Oct. 1. Eighty-five kits will be awarded to rural volunteer fire departments, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to a district forester. The application is available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Application.pdf. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 or www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Truth and Love holds tent revival

Truth and Love Worship Center Church of God in Christ, 2006 W. 13th Ave., continues a tent revival through Oct. 1 at noon and 8 p.m. The host evangelist/superintendent is Henry Hellums Sr. Participating ministers include Albert Clark of Memphis, Tyree Scott, Patrick Lockett, Curtis Phillips, all of Pine Bluff, Donald Perkins of Brinkley and Nathaniel Jones of Monticello.

Saturday, Oct. 2

ASC sets Beginner's Adult Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host glassmith Olivia Valentine in an adult lampworking workshop for those 18 and older at The ARTSpace on Main from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. No experience is necessary. Patrons may learn the beginner stages of utilizing glass and designing miniature sculptures such as leaves, pumpkins and witchs' hats. Adults 21 and older may have complimentary wine or beer. The registration fee is $75 for center members and $100 for nonmembers. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Grace plans Blessing of the Animals

Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals celebration at 2 pm. Oct. 3, on the front lawn of the church. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall, according to a news release. Everyone is welcomed to bring their pets on leashes or in carriers. Representatives of the Arkansas Search Dog Association and their dogs will attend. Donations will be accepted to benefit the association and gifts of dog and cat foods/treats are welcomed to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5

Kennel Club to begin classes

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class starting Oct. 5 at Hestand Stadium. The class will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $65 for the eight-week course and registration will be held at the door, according to spokesman John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Pine Bluff Arbor Day Celebration set

The Pine Bluff Arbor Day celebration will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Delta Rivers Nature Center. A tree will be planted and the event is open to the public. The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will help the city of Pine Bluff with the celebration, according to a news release. Organizers will strictly follow covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health. Details: Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Extension agent-urban stormwater, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Virtual Rice and Soybean Field Day scheduled

Research advancements in rice and soybeans, two of the top agricultural commodities in Arkansas, will be the focus of a virtual field day from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will present the session. The online field day is free, but registration is required to connect. Register online at https://aaes.uada.edu/rice-soybean-field-day up until the event starts. The format will consist of pre-recorded presentations with a Q&A session that allows viewers to ask Division of Agriculture scientists questions about how the research applies to their crops and operations, according to a news release.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Downtown group sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Downtown Property Owners Association Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Burt's, 209 S. Main St. The purpose is to discuss what direction the group should go in and to discuss having a Christmas Crawl on Main and Barraque streets. Participants are asked to bring their ideas, according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 9

SEA concert group begins performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events, according to a news release. Programs include: A Salute to the Troops -- at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. Masks are required for all events at the center. UAM's Homecoming Tailgate Party -- Oct. 16 at noon, Rodney Block & the Love Supreme perform a free event. Pirates of Penzance Musical Review -- on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the center. Christmas Around the World -- Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. by the West Edge String Quartet at the center. Tuba Skinny -- on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the center. The Little Mermaid , the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 showsat the center. For tickets and details, visit: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 11

Watson Chapel sets flu vaccination clinics

Watson Chapel School District will conduct its flu vaccination clinics at the following campuses: Edgewood Elementary School -- Oct. 11 from 8:30-11 a.m.; L.L. Owen Elementary School -- Oct. 11 from 12:30-3:p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School -- Oct. 12 from 8:30-11 a.m.; Watson Chapel Junior High School -- Oct. 12 from 12:30-3 p.m.; and Watson Chapel High School -- Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

City to host homecoming festival

A city-organized Homecoming Festival will be held in the area of Second and Third avenues near the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16, the day of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's homecoming football game. With the cancellation of a homecoming parade, Mayor Shirley Washington recently announced the festival saying it will include food trucks, live vendors and music.

Homecoming R&B concert set

A homecoming R&B concert will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center starring SWV and featuring Eric Benet. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., according to a flier on the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The host will be Lav Luv and sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. Tickets are available at iTickets.com. Details: www.pinebluffconventioncenter.com or 1-800-536-7660. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff previously announced it would celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities.

Through Saturday, Oct. 16

Rosenzweig Exhibition closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through Oct. 16. The exhibition is named for Irene Rosenzweig, a noted scholar and teacher. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free.

Monday, Oct. 18

Children's center plans BBQ fundraiser

The Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas will host a pulled pork barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Catered by Smokin' Staxx BBQ, the meals include a barbecue sandwich, baked beans, loaded potato salad, a cookie and bottled water, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. newsletter. The tickets are $10. Office delivery is available with a minimum order of 10 plates. For tickets or details, call the Children's Advocacy Center, (870) 850-7105.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Deadline set for conservation education grant forms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services has more than $769,000 to give to Arkansas schools and educators for conservation education programs in the 2021-22 school year, thanks to fines from wildlife violations. The deadline to apply is Oct. 26. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply for these grants, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter. Details: visit www.agfc.com/conservationgrants.

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting will be held by conference call at noon Oct. 26, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Through Wednesday, Oct. 27

DRA accepting workforce grant applications

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application cycle for the 2021 Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crises, according to a news release. To submit a grant application, visit the Delta Workforce Grant Program portal at https://workforce.dra.gov. All applications must be submitted in the portal by Oct. 27.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to host farmers appreciation fish fry

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff. This year's event will be drive-thru due to current covid-19 conditions, according to the Chamber newsletter. King Kat will provide catfish or chicken strips with all the fixins. Tickets are $20 each. Sponsorships are $400. Details: Jennifer Kline, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Friday, Oct. 29

Boys and Girls Club reschedules golf tourney

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Oct. 29 at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration will start at 8 a.m. The registration deadline is Oct. 15 and the fee is $400 per team. The event is held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Through Saturday, Nov. 6

UAPB Art Exhibition featuring Amanei Johnson open

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's art department has opened a new exhibition featuring paintings from student Amanei Johnson at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This exhibition will be on display in The ARTSpace on Main's loft gallery at 623 S. Main St. Johnson recently received a $1,000 award from the national group Black Girls Who Paint. This exhibition will run through Nov. 6, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, Nov. 7

Walk Across Arkansas underway

The fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas, a team-based event, runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There's no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/. The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn't limited to walking, according to a news release.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was set for Aug. 19. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Underway

Express Rx to provide covid-19 monoclonal antibody

Express Rx pharmacy is offering covid-19 monoclonal antibody by injection. The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus and to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a news release. Arkansans should contact their healthcare provider for a prescription before scheduling a free appointment, according to the release. Express Rx of Pine Bluff is located at 3006 W. 28th Ave. For other locations or details, visit expressrx.net.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering covid-19 shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available locally

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy's covid-19 vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is offering the vaccine. Visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/ Walmart and other pharmacies and health care providers are giving the vaccine. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.