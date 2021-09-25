CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 38, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 33

HOT SPRINGS – Martavius Thomas was 16-of-22 passing for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns as Camden Fairview (4-1, 1-0 5A-South) earned a road victory.

Thomas also rushed for 128 yards on 14 carries, while Jacoriae Brown ran 26 times for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Cardinals, who trailed 14-7 in the second quarter but surged to a 25-14 lead early in the third.

Brandon Copeland had two touchdown catches while Aaron Alsobrook had one for Camden Fairview.

Jordan Mills was 17 of 28 for 278 yards and threw 1 touchdown for Lakeside (1-3, 0-1). Chase Cross had four catches for 128 yards, and Braylen Russell finished with 23 carries for 115 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Rams.