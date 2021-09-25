Cards match record with 14th consecutive win

CHICAGO -- The surging St. Louis Cardinals emphatically matched a team record with their 14th consecutive win on Friday night, pounding the Chicago Cubs 12-4 in the second game of doubleheader behind Tyler O'Neill's three-run home run and a pair of solo shots by Lars Nootbaar.

Harrison Bader added a home run, a double and a single as St. Louis batters went deep five times in the nightcap to sweep the twinbill and equal a run set in July 1935. The win streak has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games.

Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away. O'Neill's home run was his 31st of the season, second of the day and 10th in September.

Manager Mike Shildt said the victory mirrored a collective approach that has made the Cardinals suddenly look formidable down the stretch.

"Today and the whole time, it's been a complete team effort," Shildt said. "Across the board, if you look today, you can pretty much name everybody.

"It's a special group. You've got real pros. When you've got that consistency, special things happen.".

The Cardinals' marquee names are coming through with big numbers. The rotation is getting healthy. Depth players, like Nootbaar, a 24-year-old rookie, are stepping up.

"Everybody is kind of feeding off each other's energy right now," Nootbaar said. "You want to join the party, kind of. When you're loose and playing your game, you think you can beat anybody."

The Cardinals powered past the Cubs 8-5 in the opener, riding O'Neill's and Paul Goldschmidt's 30th home runs and Jose Rondon's pinch-hit two-run shot.

PHILLIES 8, PIRATES 6 Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double and Philadelphia pulled closer to first place in the NL East with a victory over Pittsburgh.

PADRES 6, BRAVES 5 Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and San Diego beat Atlanta in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain on July 21.

GIANTS 7, ROCKIES 2 Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run home run and San Francisco beat Colorado to become the season's first 100-win team.

BREWERS 5, METS 1 Eric Lauer turned in a strong outing and Milwaukee hit three home runs in snapping a five-game skid in a win over New York.

REDS 8, NATIONALS 7 (11) Aristides Aquino drove in TJ Friedl from second base with a game-ending single off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia, and Cincinnati beat Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 8, RED SOX 3 Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning and Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run to lead the Yankees to a victory, snapping Boston's seven-game winning streak and pulling New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the wild-card standings.

TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Byron Buxton's two-run home run spoiled Jose Berrios' return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto's postseason hopes.

WHITE SOX 1, INDIANS 0 Chicago starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as the White Sox beat Cleveland. The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1 Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as Kansas City beat Detroit. Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three and hit a batter.

RANGERS 8, ORIOLES 5 Adolis Garcia hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Texas snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 8, MARLINS 0 Ryan Yarbrough allowed two hits over six innings of splendid relief and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Miami. The Rays got three RBI apiece from Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier, who was a home run short of the cycle.

Friday's games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 8-12, Chicago Cubs 5-4

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 6

Milwaukee 5, NY Mets 1

San Diego 6, Atlanta 5

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 8, Washington 7 (11)

LA Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Atlanta at San Diego, (n), 2nd game

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Baltimore 5

NY Yankees 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Seattle at LA Angels, (n)

Houston at Oakland, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0

